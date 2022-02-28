Ghost kitchen near Sac State prepares for mid-April opening

Welcome back to the work week, Sacramento. Our managing editor Sonya Sorich is on vacation so I'm taking over 5 Things to know today. The first thing you should know is we at the Business Journal will be kicking off a new series of events this week. The Inside Track will be a series of live discussions with newsmakers and experts about topics of vital interest to the Sacramento area business community.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO