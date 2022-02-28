Kentucky High School Basketball Rankings: February 28
All the Top 25 teams are moving on to the regional round except for No. 12 Greenwood, which lost to No. 9 Bowling Green, and No. 25 Western, which lost to Butler. Those were two of the strongest districts in the state.
Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25
1. George Rogers Clark (3) 75
2. Ballard 70
3. Male 69
4. Covington Catholic 68
5. Warren Central 63
6. North Laurel 60
7. DuPont Manual 53
8. Lexington Catholic 49
T9. Bowling Green 47
T9. Ashland 47
11. Pikeville 46
T12. Pulaski County 41
T12. Greenwood 41
14. Woodford County 40
15. Pleasure Ridge Park 32
16. Lincoln County 29
17. Evangel Christian 25
18. Great Crossing 22
T19. Jeffersontown 15
T19. Boyle County 15
21. Doss 13
22. Collins 10
23. Madison Central 9
24. Perry County Central 8
25. Western 7
Also Receiving Votes: Mason County 6, Lyon County 5, Cooper 3, McCracken County, 3 Butler 2, Madison Southern 2
Voters: Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell), Clark Howell (@rezinc), and Barkley Truax (@barkleytruax)
Premier High School Sports Podcast
We recap the district tournaments and preview the region tournaments. What are the best tournaments? What are the best first-round matchups? Transfer talk. What is historically the weakest region? Drama surrounding the 10th region tournament location. Listen here:
Region tournaments start tomorrow and will wrap up next Tuesday. Here are the brackets:
