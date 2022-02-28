ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kentucky High School Basketball Rankings: February 28

All the Top 25 teams are moving on to the regional round except for No. 12 Greenwood, which lost to No. 9 Bowling Green, and No. 25 Western, which lost to Butler. Those were two of the strongest districts in the state.

Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25

1. George Rogers Clark (3) 75

2. Ballard 70

3. Male 69

4. Covington Catholic 68

5. Warren Central 63

6. North Laurel 60

7. DuPont Manual 53

8. Lexington Catholic 49

T9. Bowling Green 47

T9. Ashland 47

11. Pikeville 46

T12. Pulaski County 41

T12. Greenwood 41

14. Woodford County 40

15. Pleasure Ridge Park 32

16. Lincoln County 29

17. Evangel Christian 25

18. Great Crossing 22

T19. Jeffersontown 15

T19. Boyle County 15

21. Doss 13

22. Collins 10

23. Madison Central 9

24. Perry County Central 8

25. Western 7

Also Receiving Votes: Mason County 6, Lyon County 5, Cooper 3, McCracken County, 3 Butler 2, Madison Southern 2

Voters: Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell), Clark Howell (@rezinc), and Barkley Truax (@barkleytruax)

Premier High School Sports Podcast

We recap the district tournaments and preview the region tournaments. What are the best tournaments? What are the best first-round matchups? Transfer talk. What is historically the weakest region? Drama surrounding the 10th region tournament location. Listen here:

Region tournaments start tomorrow and will wrap up next Tuesday. Here are the brackets:

Comments / 0

