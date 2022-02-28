ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine resolves timber harvesting violations in coastal area

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s forestry department said Monday it has entered into an agreement with a forester to resolve harvesting violations in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it entered the stipulated judgment agreement with Charles Love and Southern Maine Forestry Services of Windham. The state said the forester is required to prepare a revegetation plan and revegetate a shoreland area where the violations occurred.

The forest service said the forester must also pay a $2,000 civil penalty. The violation stems from logging activities in Bowdoinham that created a cleared opening too close to a freshwater wetland and removed too many trees, the service said.

Maine Forest Service Director Patty Cormier said the agency will continue to focus on “educating and informing landowners to reduce the possibility of such violations.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Detour expected to slow traffic on part of busy US 1

WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) — Work is underway on a $33.5 million roadway and bridge replacement on U.S. 1 that will impact summer traffic. The project in Woolwich calls for replacing the so-called Station 46 bridge, a span near the Taste of Maine restaurant that carries U.S. 1 over railroad tracks and a marsh.
WOOLWICH, ME
The Associated Press

Effort to provide free dental care to veterans in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The state is partnering with dental clinics provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them. The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with eight clinics, including the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, to provide the service. The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which the veterans bureau oversees, received a $35,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to provide the care to veterans.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state to prevent, detect, eradicate and control water-based and land-based invasive species. The program’s key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

788K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy