Maine resolves timber harvesting violations in coastal area

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s forestry department said Monday it has entered into an agreement with a forester to resolve harvesting violations in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it entered the stipulated judgment agreement with Charles Love and Southern Maine Forestry Services of Windham. The state said the forester is required to prepare a revegetation plan and revegetate a shoreland area where the violations occurred.

The forest service said the forester must also pay a $2,000 civil penalty. The violation stems from logging activities in Bowdoinham that created a cleared opening too close to a freshwater wetland and removed too many trees, the service said.

Maine Forest Service Director Patty Cormier said the agency will continue to focus on “educating and informing landowners to reduce the possibility of such violations.”