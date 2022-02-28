Chris Holtmann discusses why EJ Liddell struggled in Maryland loss

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

When EJ Liddell isn’t at his best, neither is Ohio State – and that was most certainly the case on Sunday. With the Buckeyes taking on Maryland on the road, Liddell was limited to just 11 points and the team ultimately suffered a 75-60 upset loss to the Terrapins.

While Liddell – who averages 19.3 points per game – was held to 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field, his lack in production played a significant role in Ohio State’s loss as the Buckeyes only managed to put up 60 points.

Following Sunday’s loss, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media for his postgame press conference and was asked what led to Liddell’s struggles against Maryland.

“I thought they did a good job trapping him and getting him off his spots,” Holtmann said of Liddell. “He’s got to work to get a little more involved. He’s got to bring more effort in certain areas, but we’ve also got to find ways to get him in more spots.”

After the setback, Liddell and the Buckeyes will look to bounce back Tuesday as they host Nebraska at Value City Arena in Columbus. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Holtmann believes key assistant coach could be leaving soon

Ohio State once again looks poised to make noise in the offseason — but head coach Chris Holtmann said that it may be one of the last postseason runs for assistant coach Ryan Pedon at Ohio State because he’s bound to get a head coaching job elsewhere soon enough.

“No,” Holtmann said when asked if Pedon gets enough recognition. “But assistants rarely do. Ryan is fantastic. I think he’s one of those terrific, young, up-and-coming assistant coaches that’s going to be a head coach real soon.

“He’s turned down a couple of head coaching jobs that were really pretty good jobs, and I’m forever grateful to Ryan for what he’s done. But unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to be able to hang onto him for too much longer. He’s that good. I can’t wait for him to be a head coach.”

On3’s Simon Gibbs contributed to this report.