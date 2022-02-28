Auburn offers 2024 DB Noah Dixon, 2024 in-state edge Kavion Henderson

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana and on Saturday night, it was time for the linebackers across America to shine in front of NFL decision makers. Several of Georgia’s players have absolutely blown the doors off the combine and on Saturday, they showed everyone why they were the 2022 College Football National Champions. Former Bulldog linebacker Channing Tindall took his time to shine on Saturday and impressed everyone in a big way. First, he ran an official 40-yard dash time of 4.47. That time ranks third among all the linebackers at the combine.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO