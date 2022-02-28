ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Auburn offers 2024 DB Noah Dixon, 2024 in-state edge Kavion Henderson

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsLmN_0eRHfife00
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn on Monday extended an offer to Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) Class of 2024 defensive back Noah Dixon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Five prospects to watch from day 1 of the YPL Southern Showdown

CARROLTON – The 2022 7-on-7 season is in full swing as is the first weekend following a month-long dead period. Many prospects around the country were back on campuses taking visits during the first day of competition in Carrolton on Saturday, but there were plenty of new faces that stood out.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Channing Tindall impresses in vertical leap, broad jump

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana and on Saturday night, it was time for the linebackers across America to shine in front of NFL decision makers. Several of Georgia’s players have absolutely blown the doors off the combine and on Saturday, they showed everyone why they were the 2022 College Football National Champions. Former Bulldog linebacker Channing Tindall took his time to shine on Saturday and impressed everyone in a big way. First, he ran an official 40-yard dash time of 4.47. That time ranks third among all the linebackers at the combine.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, GA
Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
Football
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Kentucky earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament, full bracket released

Kentucky will be a No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, with the Wildcats making their debut in Tampa at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. With conference standings locked in, the SEC Tournament bracket has been set, led by Auburn (1), Tennessee (2), Kentucky (3) and Arkansas (4) sitting at the top of the conference.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Clemson pounds Gamecocks, clinches rivalry series

A day after earning a close, hard-fought win over South Carolina, Clemson clinched the series in impressive fashion on Saturday. The Tigers pounded the Gamecocks 10-2 at Segra Park in Columbia to take a 2-0 series lead. Clemson can complete the sweep Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson pounded...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Kentucky Locks In Three-Seed in SEC Tournament

The 2022 SEC Tournament bracket is still not set, but we know where the Wildcats will be when the action tips off in Tampa next week. Kentucky’s 71-63 win over Florida locked UK into the three-seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. There was still some wiggle room...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

WATCH: Georgia defensive end Travon Walker runs blistering 40 time at NFL Scouting Combine

The Georgia Bulldogs won the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship for a reason. They were absolutely stacked with NFL talent all over the place. On Saturday night, plenty of the former Bulldogs’ defensive linemen are showing out in Indianapolis, Indiana at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including their former defensive end, Travon Walker. He was recently listed in Bruce Feldman’s list of freaks and tonight, he showed why.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Georgia LB Channing Tindall impresses in NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash

The Georgia Bulldogs were the 2022 College Football National Champions for a reason. They were stacked with jaw-dropping talent all over the place. On Saturday night, the Bulldogs are putting their incredible amount of NFL talent on display for the football world to see. The linebackers are running through drills tonight and former Georgia Bulldog Channing Tindall just ran an unofficial 40-time of 4.53.
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, the bracket for the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament was revealed Saturday evening. The tournament is set to tip off Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Auburn Tigers earned the No. 1 seed for the first time...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Florida offers 2023 On3 Consensus 4-star LB Jordan Hall

While on a visit to The Swamp this weekend, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall picked up an offer from Florida. He is the No. 251 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. That makes him the nation’s 23rd-ranked linebacker.
BRADENTON, FL
On3.com

Trust between Stevens, Pierce, and Texas evident in 6-1 win over LSU

HOUSTON — Few situations in college baseball are as high leverage as College World Series games. But with 24,787 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday to see No. 1 Texas face No. 7 LSU, the stakes may not have been Omaha-level, but that was tough to tell by looking at the two teams on the field and the atmosphere surrounding them.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

WATCH: Christian Harris impresses in NFL Combine's 40-yard dash

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris impressed in the NFL Draft Combine, running a 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds (unofficial time). Harris made an immediate impact at Alabama, starting all three seasons at middle linebacker. He has finished in the top five on the team in tackles with 221 over his career, adding 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy