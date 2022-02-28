ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rocket League is adding The Batman’s Batmobile this week

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsyonix is bringing a fourth Batmobile to Rocket League later this week with the release of The Batman Bundle. This newest bundle contains the Batmobile (2022) with a Dominus hitbox, the...

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

‘The Batman' Batmobile Rolls Into Downtown Dallas Thursday Afternoon

The newest version of the Batmobile, and other film props from the upcoming theatrical release, is on display in downtown Dallas Thursday. This time around the Batmobile, which appears to be based on a Dodge Challenger, is more muscle car than military surplus. The vehicle, along with original costumes from the upcoming film, will be on display at the AT&T Discovery District from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
technewstoday.com

Best Camera Settings Rocket League

While the default camera settings on Rocket League aren’t wrong, there’s a reason why the pros change their settings for a different experience. You might do better in the game just by tweaking your settings a bit. As you change things, remember that it might feel strange and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
#Rocket League#Video Game#Engine Audio#Dark Knight Matte Paint#The Reel Life Decal#Poison#The Bat Grapnel#The Clayface Spikes#Nintendo Switch
The Ringer

The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot

The Caped Crusader is back: On March 4, Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to don the cowl in a live-action film with The Batman. To prepare, join The Ringer this week as we navigate the grime of Gotham and explore the history of one of the most recognizable superheroes in the comic-book landscape.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Welcome to Batman Week

With Matt Reeves’s The Batman set to hit theaters on March 4, The Ringer hereby dubs this Batman Week. Join us throughout the week as we celebrate and examine the Caped Crusader’s path through cinema and debate where Batman can go from here.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Gotham Knights’ Series Sets Pilot Production Start for April

Gotham Knights is one of the many DC shows currently in development over at The CW. Hot off the news of the show getting a Pilot order from the network, executive producer of the series Danny Cannon took to Instagram to announce that production will start in April. Cannon simply posted an image of the Gotham City skyline in the daytime with the words "Gotham Knights" looming over the city. Under the show's title are the DC logo and the confirmation that principal photography on the series will be beginning in April 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Batman Is Finally Giving Gotham City a Real Chance to Shine

Bruce Wayne is at the center of every Batman story. After all, the guy is the Caped Crusader. Batman also has some of the most iconic rogues in comic book history, including the ever-popular Joker, Catwoman, and Riddler. One of Batman's most crucial characters, however, is often forgotten, especially when the Dark Knight journeys to the big screen. That character may not have a literal heartbeat, but it's the backbone and lifeblood of Batman. It's his biggest motivator, most difficult challenge, and is at the very heart of who he is from his very origin. We're talking about Gotham City, potentially the second-most important character in Batman lore, and one that is poised to finally get a real chance to shine in The Batman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets in on The Batman Fun With Blue Justice Trailer and Poster

In case you somehow missed it, DC is set to release The Batman movie this week on March 4th. And Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release next month on April 8th. Given that the latter is still on a full-on promotional spree, it should probably come as no surprise that the video game adaptation has taken the opportunity to crack some jokes about DC's Dark Knight via a new trailer and poster in order to introduce its own superhero of a sort: Blue Justice.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Exclusive Batman Beyond DC Multiverse Figure Is On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys has added a new figure that's inspired by the classic Batman Beyond animated series to their DC Multiverse line, and it's an exclusive! This Batman figure features a battle-damaged design with exposed circuitry and glow-in-the-dark details. It also includes a Batarang, 2 jet-booster effect parts, alternate hands, a flight stand, and an art card.
SHOPPING
ScreenCrush

Hawkman and Dr. Fate Debut in New DC Films Trailer

There are four different movies based on DC Comics heroes coming to theaters this year. A new trailer from Warner Bros. spotlights all of them — and features the first glimpses at several longtime DC heroes joining the DCEU this year, most notably Hawkman and Doctor Fate. Both will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz Adding Justice League To New DC Movie Universe

The Batman is launching a fresh new continuity which will adapt DC Comics to the big screen, starting with a film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader which is largely based on The Long Halloween and Year One comic stories. It has no ties to other DC movie or TV titles. While The Batman's cinematic universe has not yet earned a fancy name like the "DCEU" where Ben Affleck has been playing Batman, it will almost certainly spawn sequels and Gotham-centric spinoffs are already on the way. One big question remains as The Batman universe is born; will a new set of Justice League heroes come with it?
MOVIES
EW.com

Brush up on Bruce Wayne's history with EW's Batman collector's edition

Across comic books, TV, and film, the Dark Knight has been saving Gotham City for over 80 years. With The Batman in theaters Friday, and Robert Pattinson now under the cape and cowl, EW is taking a look back at all the crime fighter's previous iterations. Check out a comprehensive look at the DC superhero's past in Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Batman, now available to purchase.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

McFarlane Toys gets weird with Batman Zur-En-Arrh, Joker Dragon, and more in new bundle

McFarlane Toys has been on a roll with their DC Multiverse figures, and today they’ve offered up a bundle that’s not only filled with colorful Batman characters, but it’s a rather great deal too. Now up for order, the four figures will run you $69.97. Considering three of the regular figures run $19.99 and the Joker Dragon runs $29.99 that’s a savings of $19.99. Just yesterday it was revealed a Ghost-Maker figure was coming this summer.
SHOPPING
97 Rock

Every Batman Actor, Ranked From Worst to Best

He is also a guy who has worn many faces through the decades. DC Comics’ Caped Crusader made his big-screen debut almost 80 years ago, as the star of his own Saturday morning serial. In the years since, Batman has evolved from a fast-punching agent of the government, to a wise-cracking avenger, to a grim-faced embodiment of vengeance. With The Batman, where the title role is played by Robert Pattinson, that brings the total of big-screen (live-action) Batmen to nine. (Sorry, Kevin Conroy and Will Arnett. You are both wonderful animated Batmen, but it seems weird to compare just a voice to full-bodied performances.)
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Tickets on AMC will be Priced Higher Than Other Movies

The Batman is about to drop this weekend and everyone is excited to see what Robert Pattinson has done to his rendition of the character to stand out from others, however, if you’re to see it at an AMC theater, don’t be surprised as higher prices would be charger for the new film of the Dark Knight as compared to other movies that would be showing on the same day.
MOVIES

