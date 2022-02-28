ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dota 2 Roster News: Check Out the New Roster of Alliance

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new DPC has not been good so far for Dota 2 team Alliance. After all, at the end of Tour 1 of the new DPC season, they got relegated to Division II. That resulted in the team letting go of some of its members. Not only did Alliance...

www.player.one

#Dota 2 Roster News#Dpc#Alliance#Division Ii
