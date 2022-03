This is proving to be a pretty excellent time for fans of DC's Batman, as multiple incarnations of the caped crusader are being showcased in movies, television, and beyond. Among them is Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, which will first occur in the upcoming The Flash movie. After that, Keaton is confirmed to appear in HBO Max's Batgirl movie — and Keaton recently teased that return with pretty great fanfare. On Thursday night, Keaton took to Instagram to share a photo of his shadow in the Batman cape and cowl, seemingly from the set of Batgirl. This comes after set photos surfaced last week showing a stand-in for Keaton filming scenes, including something alongside J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Jim Gordon.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO