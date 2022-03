Royal role model! Before starting a family of her own, Meghan Markle had her mother, Doria Ragland, to turn to for inspiration on a daily basis. Ragland was married to Thomas Markle from 1979 to 1987, but despite the split, Meghan remained close to both of her parents while growing up. “I was too young at the time to know what it was like for my parents, but I can tell you what it was like for me,” she wrote in an Elle essay published in 2015, reflecting on her biracial identity. “How they crafted the world around me to make me feel like I wasn’t different but special.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO