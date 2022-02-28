ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benewah County, ID

Flood Watch issued for Benewah by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-01 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor forecasts and river levels. Be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-09 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 AM CST. * At 524 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Marianna, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marianna around 540 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Haynes, Bascom, Dellwood, Greenwood, Two Egg, Hornsville, Blue Spring, Chipola Terrace, Buena Vista and Marianna Municipal A/P. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Escambia, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 02:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Escambia; Holmes; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 39 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY ESCAMBIA HOLMES OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountrail, Ward, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-08 12:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountrail; Ward; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Ward, Mountrail and Williams Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially in open country.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EST for northwestern Ohio. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ottawa, western Seneca, northwestern Wyandot, Sandusky, Wood, Hancock and northeastern Lucas Counties through 515 AM EST At 422 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Columbus Grove. Movement was east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Toledo, Findlay, Bowling Green, Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Port Clinton, Bluffton, Perrysburg, Oregon, Clyde, Rossford, Northwood, North Baltimore, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, McComb and Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for western Arkansas.
POLK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EST for north central and northwestern Ohio. Target Area: Crawford; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wyandot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Richland, Marion, Wyandot, Morrow and Crawford Counties through 530 AM EST At 450 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of New Riegel to near Belle Center. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Marion, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Mount Gilead, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Cardington, Plymouth, Prospect, New Washington, Sycamore, La Rue, Morral, Waldo, Chesterville and Chatfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with a few 6 inch totals. The snow will wind down through the late morning and early afternoon across southern Wisconsin. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions are expected for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The Winter Weather Advisory may be cancelled early west and northwest of Madison as the snow winds down this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Brewster, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Wilmot, New Franklin and Norton. Zimber Ditch in Stark County is also rising towards flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 16:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley STRONG GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON Southeast winds will increase through the Chugach Mountains after midnight through Friday morning. Winds are expected to peak during the morning commute and will begin to diminish Friday afternoon. Turnagain Arm and higher elevations could experience southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. In the Anchorage Bowl, southeast winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph are possible. Further north, through the Knik River Valley and Palmer, winds may linger through the afternoon with gusts to 45 mph possible. High profile vehicles should use extra caution when traveling the Glenn Highway from Anchorage through Chugiak, as crosswinds could cause hazardous travel, and along the Seward Highway through Turnagain Arm where the winds will be strongest but highly variable in intensity. Those in Anchorage through the Matanuska Valley are encouraged to secure loose items before the winds increase tonight.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 21:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southeastern Scott County in western Arkansas Northwestern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 1000 PM CST. * At 926 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mena, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mena... Oden Acorn... Y City Pine Ridge... Cedar Creek Cherry Hill in Polk County... Ink TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 16:24:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the Anchorage Bowl with 5 to 10 inches possible on the Hillside. Storm total snow of 12 to 24 inches expected. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue across the Anchorage Bowl through early to mid afternoon before increasing in intensity late afternoon. Areas of moderate to heavy snow are then expected to linger through Saturday evening, especially over the eastern half of Anchorage, the Upper Hillside, and along the Glenn Highway.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highest amounts will be at elevations above 1200 feet. * WHERE...Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and Chemung counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see the higher snow amounts...around 3 to 4 inches, while lower elevations are expected to see around 1 to 2 inches. The steadiest snow is expected from around 12 PM to 5 PM.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 08:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-09 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 AM EST/800 AM CST/ for the Panhandle of Florida. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 PM EST/noon CST/ for Big Bend of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty; Wakulla A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EST/730 AM CST/ FOR NORTHEASTERN GULF AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN WAKULLA SOUTHERN LIBERTY AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 823 AM EST/723 AM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Stonemill Creek to 13 miles southeast of Wewahitchka to 12 miles northeast of Port St. Joe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orange, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Buck Siding, Morgan Place, Vilas, Chipola Cutoff, Jensen Place, Central City, Red Hill, Owens Bridge, Poplar Camp, Kern, Wilma, Lewis, Sumatra, Howard Creek, Willis Landing, Nixon Garden and Twin Pole. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bradley, Cleveland, Drew, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 01:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland; Drew; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Northwestern Drew County in southeastern Arkansas Southwestern Lincoln County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 215 AM CST. * At 141 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Herbine, or 10 miles north of Warren, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Star City... Nebo Brandon... Plantersville Cane Creek State Park... Herbine Calhoun... Cornerville Florence... Tyro Rowell... Palmyra Crigler... Garnett Montongo... Orlando Pansy... Rock Springs Coleman... Relfs Bluff TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 08:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING The snow has ended, but there continues to be areas of snow and ice at the mountain passes. Take it slow this morning.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

