Flood Watch issued for Benewah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-09 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 AM CST. * At 524 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Marianna, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marianna around 540 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Haynes, Bascom, Dellwood, Greenwood, Two Egg, Hornsville, Blue Spring, Chipola Terrace, Buena Vista and Marianna Municipal A/P. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO