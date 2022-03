Tim Pugmire of MPR reports, “The Minnesota Senate passed legislation Thursday aimed at ensuring parents can review school curriculum. The bill adjusts an existing statute by stating parents can look at curriculum ‘immediately upon request’ and ‘without cost.’ The measure also requires school districts to notify parents of the policy at the beginning of each school year. Bill author Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, who is a Republican candidate for governor, said his bill would provide the transparency that parents are asking for. ‘I think with the closing of schools and distance learning, the silver lining of the whole thing is many parents got more involved with their kids’ education, and that’s a good thing,’ Gazelka said. ‘But as they began to hear some of what was being taught in classrooms, they were frustrated because they didn’t feel like they had a voice.’”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO