Fade The Fear

Gold breaks out of a wedge formation to the upside. The algorithmic portfolio system, or APS, follows trends. It ignores fundamental supply and demand analysis, the news, and all of the noise that surrounds markets across all asset classes. The APS holds ten highly liquid market products, including optionable stocks and ETFs. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF product (GLD) is one of the ten APS products where trends determining the path of least resistance prices are the only criteria for long or short positions. The APS is always long or short the ten assets, so it does not miss a trend. APS is often long at tops and short at bottoms as it seeks to take a substantial percentage from market trends. Market prices tend to rise and fall to illogical, irrational, and unreasonable levels, and the APS looks to capitalize on those price moves. The system never changes from short to long, or vice versa intraday as the system only operates on closing prices.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO