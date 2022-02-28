ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Fade The Fear

By Greenwood Investments
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold and crude oil gave up their gains last week in a classic case of "sell the news, buy the rumour" With geopolitical tensions dominating the news headlines, there has understandably been a lot of fear and anxiety in the markets. That said, what we saw last week was a classic...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Powell Caps The Rally In Gold

Gold began its rally on January 28. Gold began its rally on January 28, when news broke of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Why would this matter to Gold? Because the Fed historically doesn't like to hike rates into geopolitical tensions. Said simply, the Ukrainian situation reduced the likelihood of rate hikes. Stocks confirmed this too. It was no coincidence that the S&P began its rally to 4600 on January 28 also.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Commodities Remain Hot As Ukraine Conflict Rages On, Consumer Back?

Commodities again lead our list of "What's Working?" Brian Dress - CFA, Director of Research, Investment Advisor. If you follow news even casually, whether political or financial, you will know that this week's headlines have again been dominated by the ongoing War in Ukraine. Our hearts of course go out to the innocent people affected by this brutal battle raging in Eastern Europe and the refugees driven from their home country.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm: Geopolitical Risks Spilling Over

Investor sentiment plummets along with European equities. 1. Spillover Risk: Tracking performance of equities close to the frontline, so to say. This is perhaps one of the most direct measures of investor perception of spillover risk. Definitely one to keep an eye on as the situation evolves. n.b. spillover basket...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Crude Oil Prices#Russian#Qqq
Seeking Alpha

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust: War Makes Uranium Trade Too Risky For Now

Risk increased exponentially with Russia’s attack of Ukrainian reactor. Several days ago, I published an article entitled Go Long the Nuclear Revival which concluded by recommending investing in uranium through the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF). While the reasoning and arguments made in the piece still stand and I believe will be valid over the longer-term, the immediate risks posed to the sector by the ongoing war in Ukraine make investing in uranium too risky in the short-term. For that reason, I have liquidated my holdings in the trust and plan to avoid the sector until the situation in Ukraine stabilizes and fighting has stopped.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seeking Alpha

Jobs Report Reveals A Nightmare Scenario For The Markets

The jobs report was strong, but shows consumers are losing purchasing power. The February jobs report was strong across the board, with results that came in better than expected just about everywhere. However, not all was rosy, as the report also shows that the consumer continues to lose purchasing power.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Can the world stop a runaway commodities train?

The things consumers purchase are rising in price. The "all items" consumer price index rose 7.5% in January, when compared to year ago levels. The things companies purchase to produce consumer goods are rising faster. In January, the producer price index rose by 9.7% when compared to the year ago period. But those are results from January, and prices are moving quickly, below is a snapshot of year-to-date commodity price performance:
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Starting Valuations Are Incredibly Important

2022 has been a year of delineation, where overvalued equities have been punished, and undervalued equities have soared. Opportunity is not always at an opportune time. Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria. - Sir John Templeton. The longer I live,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Breaks Higher - APS Is Long GLD

Gold breaks out of a wedge formation to the upside. The algorithmic portfolio system, or APS, follows trends. It ignores fundamental supply and demand analysis, the news, and all of the noise that surrounds markets across all asset classes. The APS holds ten highly liquid market products, including optionable stocks and ETFs. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF product (GLD) is one of the ten APS products where trends determining the path of least resistance prices are the only criteria for long or short positions. The APS is always long or short the ten assets, so it does not miss a trend. APS is often long at tops and short at bottoms as it seeks to take a substantial percentage from market trends. Market prices tend to rise and fall to illogical, irrational, and unreasonable levels, and the APS looks to capitalize on those price moves. The system never changes from short to long, or vice versa intraday as the system only operates on closing prices.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Gas Up Your Portfolio With Comstock And Earthstone Energy

High oil and gas prices to persist throughout 2022. There have been a number of factors coming together making a very bullish outlook for oil and more so for natural gas (UNG). I refrain from picking gas stocks approaching spring/summer because gas prices usually come down and the stocks are often soft. This year is different with low storage levels that have to be rebuilt and the war in Ukraine. Storage levels are at the lowest level in the past two years and looks like they could bottom out at a very low 1,200. High oil and gas prices should persist all year. Short term, there are major snow storms predicted in the NE states where most gas is used.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Broadcom: Trading At A High Valuation, But Battling Well With Uncertainties

Broadcom shows outstanding growth in its top and bottom line. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a global technology leader that provides services with semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It offers a diverse range of products that complement those that are subject to uncertainty, such as its wireless products, which are expected to experience a 5G cycle peak. AVGO also experiences a customer concentration risk with one of its main customers currently creating an in-house wireless chip. This could adversely affect AVGO’s top line potential. AVGO is trading at a higher valuation than its peers, but it remains fundamentally sound.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 At Tipping Point To Start A Bear Market And What You Need To See

News and other unexpected events prompt very large price volatility events in the US major indexes. Is a bear market on the way? My research suggests the downward sloping trend line (light orange in the Daily/Weekly SPY chart below) may continue to act as solid resistance - possibly prompting a further breakdown in the markets for US major indexes.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy