Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Inks two-year extension

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Brodzinski signed a two-year extension with the Rangers on Monday. Brodzinski has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Finalizes two-year extension

Boyd inked a two-year contract extension on Saturday. Boyd has tallied a career-high 10 goals, three power-play points, and 56 shots on net this season. He is currently one assist away from tying his career-high. The 28-year-old has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:37 during the power play -- and recorded 24 points over 46 appearances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Seth Griffith: Inks two-year deal

Griffith finalized a two-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Thursday. Griffith currently leads AHL Bakersfield and ranks fourth in the AHL with 52 points over 40 games this season. The 29-year-old has just one NHL appearance in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Inks two-year deal

Hutton signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract on Saturday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Hutton's new contract is worth $800,000 in 2022-23 and $900,000 in 2023-24. The 28-year-old has averaged 14:45 of ice time, blocked 43 shots, delivered 28 hits and registered nine points over 35 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots winner Saturday

Nelson scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blues. Some quick puck movement gave Nelson a fairly open cage early in the second period, and the 30-year-old blasted his 20th goal of the season from the faceoff dot to the left of Jordan Binnington. It's the sixth time in his career Nelson has reached the 20-goal plateau, and he now has 30 points in 43 games in the current campaign.
NHL
Person
Jonny Brodzinski
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Wins but allows too many again

Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Talbot snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, but he was just as porous Thursday as he's been since mid-February. He has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen is likely bound for the blue paint Friday, but he's been scuffling a little lately, too. At least the Preds, who are in pursuit of the Wild for a playoff spot, have been struggling lately, too.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dishes out 12 dimes

Smart closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-107 victory over the Grizzlies. Smart recorded his first double-double of the season, tying his season high in assists with 12. He managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games and stayed locked in from downtown, where he tallied 12 of his 18 points. Smart's scoring opportunities may take a hit when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, but even so, he's shown that he's good for an occasional scoring outburst.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Murray State wins OVC tourney

No. 22 Murray State clinched this season's first automatic NCAA Tournament bid on Saturday night with an 71-67 win over Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game. The outcome allowed bubble teams everywhere to breathe a sigh of relief as it ensured that the OVC will be a one-bid league and not a two-bid league come Selection Sunday on March 13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out for rest Sunday

Conley will not play for rest purposes Sunday against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. The veteran should be back in the fold on the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Mavericks. In Conley's stead, Jordan Clarkson should start and take on extra usage.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Fails to contribute

Bertans finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Warriors. With Maxi Kleber (ankle) inactive Thursday, Bertans had the opportunity to capitalize in his role as a stretch shooter. Alas, the 29-year-old was limited to 11 minutes. He has shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc over three contests since a 17-point outburst against Utah last week. Bertans could still be settling in, but early results aren't indicative of a promising role moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: First goalie off Thursday

Fleury exited the ice first at Thursday's game-day skate and is expected between the pipes versus Edmonton at home, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Fleury has just one win in his last five appearances despite a solid 2.56 GAA over that stretch. Despite his recent struggles, the Flower should still reach the 20-win threshold for the 14th time in his storied NHL career. Until the deadline arrives, Fleury's name will no doubt continue to swirl among the trade winds considering his pedigree as a three-time Stanley Cup champion and expiring contract.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins records first 30-point game in four years as fill-in starter for Nikola Jokic

It's been a long basketball journey for DeMarcus Cousins, and he deserves credit for sticking with it. One of the most productive players in the NBA before an Achilles injury in 2018, Cousins has been on five teams over the past four seasons as he's looked to reestablish himself in the league. While he's been unable to find consistent rotation minutes lately, he's more than capable of making a tremendous impact on the offensive end, as he proved in the Denver Nuggets' 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Friday

Jokic is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. Jokic was a late addition to the injury report due to his illness. If he's unable to suit up against Houston, DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see additional run.
NBA

