OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County residents still have an opportunity to pick up at-home COVID-19 test kits. The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) and Fire Coordinator’s Office is working with local first responder agencies to give away more than 30,000 at-home COVID-19 tests kits at various sites around the county.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO