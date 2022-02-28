Baked French Fries

- - - Baking. If you're a fan of microwave mug cakes, you'll get no dissent from me (and skeptics, please let folks have their joy where they can). But I encourage you to think of other ways you can "bake" in your microwave. Case in point: 6-minute Berry Cobbler Mugs. This recipe from cookbook author Nancy Baggett starts like many a mug cake, heating a mix of flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt, followed by the addition of butter. The topping is then portioned over a mix of your pick of fresh or frozen fruit before one last round in the microwave. Voilà - mini cobblers. She takes a similar approach with Super-Quick 'Baked' Fruit and Yogurt Mug, where the juices of the cooked fruit are mixed with yogurt for an attractive, tasty parfait.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO