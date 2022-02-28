Baked French Fries

Bake Street is best known as a brilliant brunch spot in between Stoke Newington and Hackney Downs. Its weekend menu has become the stuff of legend. People travel far and wide to get an 11am Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwich, or a Maenam-style black pepper bun. Birria consommé, with chunks of meat and an inexplicably deep restorative power, is chugged by the cup. Lamb birria tacos - so rich, so soft, and just a little cheesy - taste like they’ve been slow cooked to D’Angelo, and the migas con chorizo homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheese crisp, salsa) or migas con potatos (with crispy potatoes instead of chorizo) are there for those who need their weekend egg fix.
