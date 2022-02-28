ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Green Lights and Setbacks: Clinical Trial Updates for Feb. 21-25

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough mostly quiet in terms of COVID-19-related clinical trial news, there were plenty of other releases for other indications last week. Here’s a look. Homology Medicines reported the FDA had placed a clinical hold on its clinical trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The reason is elevated liver function...

www.biospace.com

