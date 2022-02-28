ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valleyfair in Shakopee Will No Longer Do “ValleySCARE”

By Laura Bradshaw
 2 days ago
Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the...

