ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Prioritize Programs and Preserve Resources to Weather 2022 Market Volatility

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrioritize your development programs and preserve your resources. That’s the advice for emerging growth life sciences companies in 2022, according to attorney Frank Rahmani, partner in the global life science and capital markets practice group at Sidley Austin LLP. Despite years of record growth, “This isn’t the most...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Protecting your investments during market volatility

The market is seeing a wave of volatility not seen since the start of the pandemic. Investors who know how to take advantage of the changes can profit from new opportunities. Those who don’t, stand to lose out. So how can you make sure you’re on the winning end of things? Safe Harbor Retirement Group has some great advice to help you navigate the investment markets.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Seeking Alpha

War In Europe: Best Practices For Managing Market Volatility

Early Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine. Explosions were reported across the country. Stay diversified and disciplined to your investment frequency. "The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather discipline yourself to ignore them." - Peter Lynch. Balance between sectors and styles, growth and value, defensive stocks,...
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Market Is Volatile — Consider These Three Tactics To Manage Your Share Price

David Whyte is the co-founder & CEO of Irwin, a capital markets technology company building a better way to manage investor relations. The S&P 500 fell into correction territory in the first month of 2022, and the CBOE Market Volatility Index approached its 52-week high in late January. The stock market’s recent volatility signals a need for preparedness from publicly traded companies’ executives and investor relations teams.
STOCKS
biospace.com

Global Medical Purity Analyzer Market – New Development and Upcoming Business Opportunities[2029]

Medical purity analyzers refer to those instruments that are able to measure and determine quantitative and qualitative composition of mixtures of medical gases or pure medical gases. Medical gases find use in hospitals and different healthcare set ups and usually comprise nitrous oxide, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and medical air. These analyzers comprise instruments and equipment include concentrators, sealing solutions, fluidics, monitoring systems, flow meters, regulators, and vacuum systems. These instruments are utilized in the analysis of concentration of mixtures of medical gases and medical gasses. It is used for the purpose of analysis of mixtures like oxygen-nitrous oxide, it also makes an analysis of impurities such as water vapors. Both inorganic and organic impurities are also analyzed with this device. Such wide application of this device is anticipated to trigger growth of the global medical purity analyzer market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
biospace.com

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Growing focus on nanotechnology research and development to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Can Market Volatility Push Gold Miners Higher?

The three key factors that may drive gold miners’ performance in 2022 are leverage to the price of gold, rising dividend yields and attractive valuations within equity markets. As geopolitics rattles markets, has gold regained its haven status? Gold miners, well known as a leveraged play on gold, have...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany's Uniper cuts dividend by 95% to help weather volatility

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper proposed a 95% year-on-year dividend cut to preserve cash on Monday, pointing to energy price swings and risks for the gas market should Russia invade Ukraine. The cut comes after Uniper last month secured credit facilities worth up to 10 billion euros...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Boards Of Directors#Biotechnology Companies#Stock#Sidley Austin Llp#Biospace#Bolt Biotherapeutics
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Evaluation of Opportunities and Trends Shaping the Growth

The report on the pharmaceutical waste management market is a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, regulatory frameworks, macroeconomic underpinnings, and winning imperatives for players. The study offers comprehensive insights in easy-to-comprehend and digest chunks of information, such as detailed executive summary and a succinct analysts’ reviews. The analysts offers evaluation of opportunities and trends shaping the growth of various segments. The study presents a detailed and in-depth segmentation of the pharmaceutical waste management market and offers a detailed estimations of each of the key segments and sub-segments. The drive for the market stems from growing awareness about safe disposal of pharmaceutical waste and stringent implementation of regulations.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Growth Market Analysis: New Technological Advancement and Upcoming Opportunity

Surgical stapling devices or surgical staplers are occupying an increasingly crucial role in surgeries, particularly for complex ones such as gastrointestinal, gynecologic, and bariatric procedures. Over past few years, these mechanical medical devices have grown proportionately to complement the several advancements in surgical procedures. The use of surgical stapler devices helps in the development of new surgical techniques, modify the existing ones, and boost patient outcomes. The market for surgical stapling devices also witnesses a robust impetus from the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries all around the world. One of the most important criteria in making the optimal use of these devices by surgeons is the comprehensive knowledge of tissue-device interactions so that a stable anastomosis could be created. With each tissue displaying a unique characteristic and intrinsic biomechanical properties, the interaction of surgical stapling device depends on several factors such as staple height, compression, tissue thickness, and tissue compressibility. On this note, surgeons must be aware of these interactions and if they fail to update their knowledge and skills about the working of new devices as well as reengineered existing types, this may lead to unexpectedly low surgical outcomes.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

Midwest Bioprocessing Center, LLC Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for its iActive™ FeruliShield™ Feruloyl Glycerides

Peoria, IL. (March 1, 2022) — Midwest Bioprocessing Center, LLC announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label for two of its iActive Personal Care ingredients. The products, iActive FeruliShield™ Feruloyl Soy Glycerides (FSG-33), and Feruloyl Coconut Glycerides, (FCG-33) and are now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content.
PEORIA, IL
Seeking Alpha

Global Uncertainty: Beware Volatile Markets

The world became a very uncertain place in the last week, which means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. The world became a very uncertain place in the last week. This means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. For the last decade or so, markets seemed to only go up, but since the pandemic, risk became a bigger issue. The figure below is the 3-month implied volatility from the S&P 500; it shows how volatile investors expect markets to be over the next 3 months based on options prices. We see a big increase in the early days of the pandemic, before settling into a higher range. Between uncertainty around Fed policy and events in Europe, we can expect even more volatility going forward. Many households came out of the pandemic with more wealth than before, and this fueled the recovery. But if markets stay so volatile, their 401(K)s will take a hit and people will start to feel much less secure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market: Latest Technologies Leading to Extensive Advancements in Market

Albany NY, United States: The healthcare clinical analytics market is prognosticated to observe considerable growth on the back of numerous factors. Some important factors influencing the growth of the healthcare analytics market are better customer service, positive impact of social media on the healthcare industry, and the growing focus of the government bodies of various countries on the healthcare sector. All these factors will invite substantial growth opportunities for the healthcare clinical analytics market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Introduction of Stapling Devices with Absorbable Staplers is Expected to Boost the Market

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies and Increasing Adoption of New Tools to Drive Market

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 479.3 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory methods to examine the RNA, DNA, or other proteins in animals and identify diseases or the predisposition stage. Different technologies are used in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases, including conventional PCR, singleplex PCR, multiplex PCR, and real-time PCR. The growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in zoonotic disease concerns and rise in pet ownership & spending in the pet industry. North America dominated the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high prevalence rate of zoonotic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to drive the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Emerging Demand of High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – Advancements in Healthcare Device Manufacturing

The demand within the global high flow nasal cannula market is predicted to rise alongside advancements in healthcare device manufacturing. The growing relevance of adequate oxygen supply into the lungs has created fresh opportunities for growth across the market. The focus of the medical research sector on treating and managing pulmonary infections and diseases has created a large playfield of opportunities across the global high flow nasal cannula market. These cannulas have replaced traditional cannulas that were previously the primary technology for oxygen delivery into the lungs. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global high flow nasal cannula market is slated to increase in the times to follow.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy