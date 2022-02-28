ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pause of GSK's RSV Vaccine Trials in Pregnant Women Deepens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after GlaxoSmithKline announced a pause to three clinical trials assessing its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate in pregnant women, the company has opted to stop enrolment and vaccination in those trials. In its announcement Monday morning, GSK provided little detail regarding its decision. The company said it...

Telegraph

Majority of pregnant women refuse Covid vaccine despite growing stillbirth risk

The majority of pregnant women are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine despite the increased risk of stillbirth, research from the University of Oxford has found. Data from the university’s Nuffield Department of Population Health show that 73 per cent of Asian women, 86 per cent of black women and 65 per cent of white women were unvaccinated at the time of giving birth in Oct 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Moderna Cleared to Bring RSV Vaccine to Pivotal Phase III Trial

Moderna is poised to begin Phase III of its pivotal clinical trial for its candidate vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults ages 60 years and up. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) endorsed the use of mRNA-1345 for the Phase III ConquerRSV study following positive preliminary Phase II data that demonstrates the vaccine's safety profile at a selected dose. MRNA-1345 works against RSV encoding for a prefusion F glycoprotein, which creates a higher neutralizing antibody response than the postfusion state. The vaccine contains optimized protein and codon sequences and uses the same lipid nanoparticle (LNP) as Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK request FDA authorization for traditional, protein-based Covid vaccine and booster shot after jabs were 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death during trials

Americans may soon have another Covid vaccine option hitting the market, and it is a more conventional shot people may be more familiar with. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, based in France, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), based in the UK, have submitted a joint-application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization for a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AstraZeneca in the News: EMA Greenlights RSV Vaccine, Leif Johansson Departing

AstraZeneca and Sanofi secured accelerated authorization for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) antibody nirsevimab from the European Medicines Agency. Nirsevimab was greenlit to prevent medically attended lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) in all infants through their first RSV season. Nirsevimab is the first investigational long-acting antibody designed to provide RSV protection...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Vaccine Trial#Rsv#Rsv Vaccine Trials#Glaxosmithkline#Nct04605159#Grace#Nct04980391#Nct05229068
Axios

Sanofi and GSK to seek authorization for COVID vaccine

Sanofi and GSK on Wednesday said that their coronavirus vaccine has a 100% efficacy against severe infection and hospitalization in a phase 3 clinical trial. State of play: The companies said early data indicated that their recombinant protein-based vaccine is 77% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant. However, no specific data on the Omicron variant, the current dominant strain, was provided.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Post and Courier

DHEC supports CDC report on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and their infants

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that an initial COVID-19 two-dose vaccine series during pregnancy can help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations among infants under six months of age in addition to the protection the vaccine offers the pregnant mother. The South...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medicago’s Plant-Based Vaccine Bolstered by GSK Adjuvant Wins First Approval

Canada’s Medicago scored a regulatory first after Health Canada approved its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine Covifenz that has been paired with GlaxoSmithKline’s pandemic adjuvant as a preventative treatment against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 to 64 years of age. Brian J. Ward, medical officer at Medicago, said Canada’s...
HEALTH
RSV vaccine trials underway

We are not talking about covid but instead a viral infection that has plagued babies for decades. RSV takes their breath away and up until now all doctors could do was wait for them to get better. Now they have a shot at stopping this infection before it ever begins.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.0% in trading on Tuesday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boosters into a single-dose booster," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. Moderna's stock is down 6.0% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.1%.
STOCKS
New vaccine shows potential to help prevent RSV in babies

A new vaccine for babies is a shot to prevent a deadly virus. It’s not for Covid but instead a viral infection that has plagued babies for decades. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, takes their breath away and up until now all doctors could do was wait for them to get better. Now they have a shot a stopping this infection before it ever begins.
HEALTH
Hepatitis A Vaccines Market: Rise in number of hepatitis A cases to drive the market

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by hepatitis A virus that can lead to mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is spread through direct contact with an infectious person or through ingestion of contaminated food and water. Most patients recover fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a small number of people with hepatitis A could succumb to the disease. Rise of hepatitis A infection is linked with poor sanitation & hygiene and lack of safe water. Hepatitis A occurs periodically and in epidemics globally, with a propensity for cyclic reappearances. The hepatitis A virus is one of the common reasons for foodborne infection. An effective and safe vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis A. Safe water supply, food safety, improved sanitation, and hand washing could also be effective ways to combat hepatitis A.
HEALTH
Adrenergic Drugs Market: The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Combination Vaccines Market: Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases to drive the market

A combination vaccine is a mixture of two or more than two vaccines that could be administered separately, which is put into a single shot. The combination vaccine offers the same protection to children as the two vaccines administered separately, but with a few number of shots. Disease prevention and eradication of preventable diseases are eventual and instant goals of immunization and the method to achieve these goals is maintaining vaccine coverage. Vaccine coverage can be maintained by using combination vaccines, as they simplify the schedule of vaccination and reduce the number of injections required.
INDUSTRY
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Insight 2028

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 30 Billion. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: CTLA-4, LAG3, PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT Inhibitors. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: > 300 Drugs In Trials. Biomarkers sourced During clinical Trials. Biomarkers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Drug Allergy Market: Increase in awareness about various allergies to drive the market

A drug allergy occurs when a drug component interacts with the human immune system. It is also known as drug hypersensitivity reaction. Allergic reactions to drugs fall under the class of drug hypersensitivity reactions that are mediated by IgE. Recognized risk factors for drug hypersensitivity reactions include gender, age, illnesses, and previous hypersensitivity history to related drugs. Drug allergy is generally diagnosed clinically. Tests like skin tests is carried out in laboratories as it offers high specificity. Treatment is largely helpful and includes termination of the wrong medication, indicative treatment, and patient learning. For instance, patients with allergy from penicillin are advised to avoid any carbapenems and cephalosporins drugs for safer health.
HEALTH
Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market to Garner US$ 263 Mn by 2032

Asia Pacific is Expected To Hold A 44% Share In The Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market. The Fact.MR market study on the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market provides deep dive into key developments in the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by application.
MARKETS
Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
MARKETS

