Premier League

Manchester City Made €50 Million Bid For Atletico Madrid Star in 2020 Reveals Matteo Moretto

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 5 days ago

Joao Cancelo’s transformation into becoming the most in-form left-back in the world has been one of the key factors behind Manchester City’s rousing success so far this season.

It is worth remembering that prior to the Portuguese international’s ascendance, the position has been considered a problem area for Manchester City over the past couple of seasons due to the lack of a world-class option at their disposal.

As a result, it has been revealed that Manchester City made a concerted effort to sign one of the game's best in the left-back role, and could well have sealed the deal for the player.

This is according to information provided by Sky journalist Matteo Moretto, who has reported that Manchester City made an offer of around €50 million to sign Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi in 2020.

In the summer that followed, Moretto reports that 'many' clubs were looking to sign the player, including Serie A giants AS Roma.

With Joao Cancelo yet to fully settle in at Manchester City before the start of the 2020/21 season, links to the Brazilian defender certainly make sense on all levels looking back on events.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side ended up having no cause for concern in the previous campaign, with Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko sharing left-back duties with aplomb.

Some sections of the Manchester City fanbase have suggested that it would be in good stead for the Premier League leaders to invest in a new left-back, as it would allow the club's number 27 to compete with Kyle Walker at right-back.

In addition, it would allow a natural left footer to be deployed in that role which could make for a potentially better fit.

While there is no denying Renan Lodi’s quality as one of the stand-out left-backs in world football, it seems unlikely that Manchester City will chase his signature as their top priority in the summer remains signing a top striker.

