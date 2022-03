In Africa’s ever-changing payments ecosystem, innovation is the norm. In just two decades, major transformations have taken place across the continent — and virtually every few years, a new shift takes place. From the rise of telco-led mobile money, notably with PESA in Kenya in 2007, to the growth of automation across the industry, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments at Ecobank, has seen many payment advancements first-hand.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO