It's human nature to dislike standing in lines and the COVID pandemic has only made queuing even worse, especially in large buildings where it can take hours to have your temperature checked before you are allowed in. Researchers from Columbia Engineering and the Mailman School of Public Health have invented a system that can automatically take temperature readings of people walking by, going about their own business, up to three meters away—no one has to stand in front of a camera for a few seconds to take a measurement. And no one needs to be there to read the measurement and approve the person's entry.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO