Following a collaboration with Maison Kitsuné, partners with another Parisian lifestyle brand, AMI, for a range of simple and comfortable essentials. “When I think about AMI, I see the idea of friendship and love, a brand with very good and very positive vibe,” said AMI founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi. “I wanted this collection very easy in the way that for me it’s like a cola you know it’s like a croissant. You go, you see it’s nice, and you want to wear it right away. It’s a nice collaboration with two brands people love.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO