Alabama State

ADPH: All of north Alabama remains in high, substantial risk of COVID-19 spread

By Zach Hester
 5 days ago

(WHNT) — Despite COVID-19 cases dropping nationwide, all North Alabama remain at a high or substantial risk of community transmission, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard showed three North Alabama counties in the “high risk” of COVID-19 transmission, including Colbert, Lawrence, and Limestone counties.

In order to be labeled a “high risk” county, the new cases per 100,000 persons must exceed 100 and the percent of positive test results over the last seven days has to be more than 10%.

Meanwhile, these North Alabama counties were labeled at a “substantial risk” of COVID-19 spread:

  • DeKalb County
  • Franklin County
  • Jackson County
  • Lauderdale County
  • Madison County
  • Marshall County
  • Morgan County

Counties labeled at a “substantial risk” of COVID-19 spread have 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 persons and a percent positive average between 8% and 9.99%. The majority of Alabama counties are labeled in this category.

Only three Alabama counties are in the “low risk” category. Those include Clay, Greene, and Hale counties.

In his monthly message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said vaccination remains key in fighting the pandemic.

“[The] COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in reducing severity of disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, and available to the public free of charge,” Harris stated. “All Alabamians should do their part by getting vaccinated and getting boosters when eligible, especially since more infectious COVID-19 variants may someday emerge.”

“Each person who is vaccinated helps assure a healthier community and state,” Harris stated. “When symptoms occur, testing and isolation protect others who might become exposed to the virus.”

To see where you can get vaccinated in north Alabama, click here .

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged, because the fight is not over yet,” Harris concluded. “It is still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has symptoms of the virus, should get tested as soon as possible. By doing these things, we can greatly reduce the effects of COVID-19.”

As of Sunday, just over 18,000 Alabamians had died as a result of the virus. 1,523 of those were in this year alone. 1,279,364 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Alabama since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more on COVID-19 in Alabama, click here .

