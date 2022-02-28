An expanded molecular alphabet for DNA data storage

Although the functions of CIDE domain-containing proteins, including DFF40, DFF45, CIDE-A, CIDE-B, and FSP27, in apoptotic DNA fragmentation and lipid homeostasis have been studied extensively in mammals, the functions of four CIDE domain-containing proteins identified in the fly, namely DREP1, 2, 3, and 4, have not been explored much. Recent structural study of DREP4, a fly orthologue of mammalian DFF40 (an endonuclease involved in apoptotic DNA fragmentation), showed that the CIDE domain of DREP4 (and DFF40) forms filament-like assembly, which is critical for the corresponding function. The current study aimed to investigate the mechanism of filament formation of DREP4 CIDE and to characterize the same. DREP4 CIDE was shown to specifically bind to histones H1 and H2, an event important for the nuclease activity of DREP4. Based on the current experimental results, we proposed the mechanism underlying the process of apoptotic DNA fragmentation.
