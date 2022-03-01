Arsenal news LIVE: Bukayo Saka stalls on contract talks, Joao Felix and Isak latest, Aubameyang scores again – updates

ARSENAL have been dealt a body blow after Bukayo Saka decided to hold off on contract talks.

The Gunners winger has been attracting strong interest from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd.

Meanwhile Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored for Barcelona again.

And we have all the latest on the Gunners' moves for Joao Felix and Alexander Isak.

Stay up to date with all the latest from the Emirates in our live blog...

Elneny on AFCON heart-break

Arsenal's Eygptian ace Mo Elneny has revealed that his nation's AFCON final loss to Senegal was heartbreaking.

Speaking to Arsenal's media, he said: "Of course it makes me sad when I remember this game, we gave everything.

"We got to penalties as well, but we know penalties is just in the hands of the gods. No one knows what is going to happen with penalties.

"When we saw the fans when we got back to Egypt, when I listened to my family, I saw how proud they are of us.

"This makes us [feel] a little bit nice inside because we were broken after the game."

Ian Wright’s banter with grandson

Ian Wright called out his grandson D’Margio Wright-Phillips after the youngster claimed to be a better finisher than the former Arsenal striker.

And although he thinks his style is more similar to his father’s, Wright-Phillips poked fun at grandad Ian while comparing ability.

In an interview with The Times he said: “It’s the low centre of gravity, the confidence to try and take on a player. With my grandad, I’d say I think I’ve got better finishing than him.

“He’s (Wright) full of emotions. I’m the third generation and he’s wanted to see me play for a long time now.”

Unsurprisingly, Match of the Day pundit Wright was not having any of it.

He responded on Twitter saying: “Look at the chest on this yute 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️.”

Best in the city

Pep Guardiola has named five Premier League teams who attack when they play Manchester City but snubs rivals Manchester United.

The Spaniard named Liverpool as the first side that isn’t scared to go toe-to-toe with his title-winning side.

City took on Everton on Saturday and came away with a narrow 1-0 win after spending 90 minutes trying to break the Toffees down.

Guardiola says most of the league adopt the approach of sitting in and making it difficult for his side.

He singled out five teams who give it a go against the defending Prem champions but SNUBBED rivals Man Utd.

However, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Leeds were all credited by the Spaniard for giving it a go against City.

Felix spotted at Carabao Cup final

Arsenal transfer target Joao Felix set tongues wagging after he was spotted at the Carabao Cup final amongst Liverpool fans.

The Atletico Madrid star witnessed the Reds' penalty triumph over Chelsea at Wembley with a friend, the Daily Express reported.

And he did his best to remain incognito during the spectacle as he was donning shades, a face mask, and had his hood up.

Felix also shared some pics of himself in London on Instagram with the caption: "Tourist."

Arsenal receive Scamacca boost

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their hunt for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian side's CEO Giovanni Carnevali admitted that the club will most likely sell Scamacca when the season ends in a bid to raise cash.

And he reckons the best offer for Scamacca will come from abroad.

Speaking to GR Parlamento, he said: "The offer is more likely to come from abroad.

"Today in Italy there are some economic difficulties: maybe there may be the will, the desire to take on a player, but then I think the most important offers can come from abroad."

Tiern the page

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has revealed that the Gunners are feeling upbeat in their battle to clinch the Premier League fourth spot.

Tierney said in an interview with The Face when asked about the mood at Arsenal: "Very positive.

"We know what we're doing, we know where we want to be and we know it’s going to be hard.

"But we're positive and we believe. We know we’ve got a young squad, but what we do have is that belief and that’s the main thing."

Cel the deal

Crystal Palace want to sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, according to reports in Spain.

The midfielder, 25, has struggled for game time since returning to the Bernabeu from Arsenal, where he spent two years on loan.

In fact, Ceballos has played just 67 minutes of football under Carlo Ancelotti across six games and is yet to make a single start this campaign.

And that has sparked interest from Palace, according to Fichajes.

The report adds that The Eagles are readying a £15million bid for the Spaniard.

When there's a Will

Joe Willock was full of praise for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and his Toon team-mates.

The ex-Gunner said to NUFC TV: "To be honest with you, I've worked very closely with Eddie [Howe] he's a brilliant manager and someone I look up to a lot.

"We've come so far throughout the season and come so close together. Hopefully we continue to push on.

"We've a great group of lads, great leaders and a great manager.

"Hopefully we can continue to push on and I'm looking forward to next week at home at St James'.

"I feel like we're very strong in that position and hopefully we can continue to shine together and hopefully we can get another three points next week."

Shrewd bit of business

Rio Ferdinand thinks both Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's transfer to Barcelona benefitted all concerned parties.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand argued: "People undervalue and underestimate how important your happiness is when you’re a footballer - or any job that you’ve got you’ve got to have that element of happiness and fulfillment.

"And he (Aubameyang) just wasn’t having that at Arsenal.

"Both have benefited from him leaving. Arteta has got even more of a stranglehold on the squad, more respect, they know where they stand now, there’s a line that they don’t go beyond, we don’t know the details of that."

Whelan: Keep hold of Lacazette

Footy legend Noel Whelan reckons Arsenal should pull out all the stops to keep hold of Alexandre Lacazette.

He told Football Insider: “He’s got a part to play beyond this summer, for sure

“He is still putting in these top performances and showing this professionalism despite his contract situation and despite what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"He has got some real character about him. [Mikel] Arteta must be looking and thinking: ‘How can I let a player like this go.’

“He’s stepped up to be a real leader in this Arsenal side. He’s taken the responsibility and that’s commendable considering all the speculation about his future.

“It will be hard to ignore not only the performances but also the character and attitude he’s shown. He could stay yet.”

No coming back

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has ruled out Arsene Wenger returning to the Gunners in a professional capacity.

He said at a meeting with fans: "He (Wenger) is always welcome here, but of course with his new role at FIFA he is in Zurich, and travelling, much of the time.

“There are no plans for a formal role. He believes Mikel was responding to media asking if he would like him to be around which of course we would.”

Prem giants to battle for Johnson

Tottenham are ready to battle Arsenal and Liverpool for West Ham star Ben Johnson.

Arsenal soon started taking close notice of him along with North London rivals Tottenham.

And Liverpool are also keen, according to football.london.

No potential fee has been mentioned regarding any transfer fee.

Good morning Gunners fans

Arsenal transfer target Jonathan David has reportedly revealed that he plans to leave Lille in the summer.

The 22-year-old hotshot is eager to move on when the season ends despite being contracted to Lille until 2025, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

But the Canadian striker is only interested in a move to a club that can provide him with the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

And Arsenal could satisfy David's desire to grace the elite European stage if they manage to qualify for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reported a staggering record loss of £107.3million for the last financial year, with £85m attributed to the Covid pandemic.

That is more than double last year’s financial deficit of £47.8m as matchday revenue was effectively wiped out by playing behind closed doors.

Every game at an empty Emirates Stadium cost the club around £3m, resulting in matchday revenue plummeting from £79m to a mere £3.9m.

Yet their annual wage figure remained at £244.4m and there was an additional £6.7m redundancy payment for staff who were laid off last year due to the pandemic.

Finally, the Arsenal Supporters' Trust has slammed the club's decision to raise season ticket prices for the first time in seven years.

Arsenal will charge fans around four per cent more per season ticket to generate around £4million extra per year.

The AST said: "The AST believes that the 4 per cent ticket price increase is unjustified at a time Arsenal’s overall revenues are increasing and fans are experiencing other pressures on their disposable income.”

Saka puts talks on ice

Bukayo Saka will not discuss a new Arsenal contract until the summer at the earliest, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano claims Saka loves life at the Emirates.

However, he does not want to think about extending his deal right now.

Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Saka.

Arsenal's glittering shiny trophy cabinet

It's been a while since Arsenal added a Premier League title to their trophy cabinet.

But the Gunners remain the kings of the FA Cup, with their last victory coming less than two years ago.

Prem urges no Ukraine punishment

Premier League referees will NOT punish players for showing support for Ukraine following Matty Cash's controversial booking on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, referees have been 'encouraged to show understanding and empathy towards players who have been moved by events'.

The move comes after Aston Villa star Cash was booked after his goal against Brighton for removing his shirt to show a message of support for a Polish teammate in Ukraine.

Exclusive by SunSport’s Rob Maul

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea— but he was mistakenly warned off the Gunners by ignorant Swiss bankers.

And the billionaire Russian oligarch tried several times unsuccessfully to lure Gunners talisman Thierry Henry to Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was in his pomp.

The stunning revelations have been made in book, The Club, penned by two Wall Street Journal writers.

New Arsenal gear leaked online

Arsenal’s new collection designed by Stella McCartney has been LEAKED online.

A number of shirts, hoodies and leggings are expected to be released, as well as a pair of trainers.

What do you make of Arsenal’s fresh club clobber?

From SunSport reporter Mark Irwin

Arsenal have reported a staggering record loss of £107.3million for the last financial year, with £85m attributed to the Covid pandemic.

That is more than double last year’s financial deficit of £47.8m as matchday revenue was effectively wiped out by playing behind closed doors.

Every game at an empty Emirates Stadium cost the club around £3m, resulting in matchday revenue plummeting from £79m to a mere £3.9m.

Yet their annual wage figure remained at £244.4m and there was an additional £6.7m redundancy payment for staff who were laid off last year due to the pandemic.

Arsenal target eyes summer move

Arsenal transfer target Jonathan David has reportedly revealed that he plans to leave Lille in the summer.

The 22-year-old hotshot is eager to move on when the season ends despite being contracted to Lille until 2025, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

But the Canadian striker is only interested in a move to a club that can provide him with the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

And Arsenal could satisfy David's desire to grace the elite European stage if they manage to qualify for the tournament.

More backlash from the AST

"When presented with news of the increase at the recent Arsenal Advisory Board and Fans Forum, the AST representatives present argued against the case for any increase.

"Arsenal’s position is that in light of costs increasing much faster than revenues (and now consistently being in loss making territory) they need to develop all of their revenue streams to move the club back to financial sustainability.

"They also pointed out this is the first across the board ticket price increase in seven seasons. This price increase is forecast to generate an extra £3.8m in the 2022-23 season.

"We pointed out to the club that in recent years they have secured big increases to other commercial and broadcast revenue streams and that the Premier League have just announced further big increases to future broadcast revenues and Uefa forecasting further increases too.

"Arsenal can also expect a significant increase in their ticketing revenues as a result of likely qualification for European competitions next season."

Arsenal fans slam ticket prices

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust has slammed the club's decision to raise season ticket prices for the first time in seven years.

Arsenal will charge fans around four per cent more per season ticket to generate around £4million extra per year.

The news comes as the North London giants prepare to announce staggering £100m losses for 2020-21 - a significant leap on the £53m deficit a season earlier.

The AST said: "The AST believes that the 4% ticket price increase is unjustified at a time Arsenal’s overall revenues are increasing and fans are experiencing other pressures on their disposable income.”

United and Arsenal want Gakpo

Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the hunt for PSV wonderkid Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

The striker, 22, has captured United's attention with his impressive form, scoring 13 goals and making 13 assists in 33 games.

The Mirror claims Arsenal are also long-term suitors of the forward.

And both sides are settle to battle it out for Gakpo this summer.

Arteta urged to sell pair

Mikel Arteta should SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe if they refuse to sign new deals.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson said: "They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season. But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now.

"They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don’t want to sign, then sell them in the summer.

"Don’t hang around and let them run their contracts down and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them."