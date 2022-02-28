ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Carbon offset credit market has potential, but most farmers aren't ready to commit to contracts

By Ann Bailey
AG Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon offset credits create a potential new market for farmers, but they should enter into it knowing that the contracts they sign typically will require a long-term commitment, and that the economic returns, at least for now, likely won’t be substantial, say agricultural experts. “Is there an opportunity?...

www.agweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your letters: Beef farmers demonstrate sustainability, commitment

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
State
Montana State
Vogue

Ganni Has Stopped Offsetting Its Carbon Emissions – Here’s Why

Carbon offsets are out and insetting is in for Ganni, which is changing tack in how it tackles the biggest, most challenging sources of emissions in a bid to decarbonise its supply chain. The Copenhagen-born brand says it will work directly with its suppliers to evaluate emissions hotspots and start...
ENVIRONMENT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh market has seen the most ads in high-stakes Senate race

The Pittsburgh television market has been flooded with more campaign ads in Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race than any other place in the state, according to data obtained by the Tribune-Review. So far, all of the ads are from Republicans. The Pittsburgh market includes 13 Western Pennsylvania counties surrounding...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Offset#Carbon Dioxide#Carbon Credit#University Of Minnesota#Farmers
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber is also embarking on a circularity plan, collaborating with hotel and healthcare operators to develop second life channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Credit Card Debt

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, many Americans struggled to make ends meet without a weekly paycheck after the mass layoffs in the early days of the pandemic. Although expanded unemployment benefits helped for a while, households still had to pay for goods and other expenses with less money. Many, then, turned to credit cards to […]
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy