West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took time to reflect on the state approaching the two-year mark of the pandemic during Friday's COVID press conference. "Two years ago I issued a state of preparedness for that time," Justice said. "I can't believe it has been that long ago but I also remember it like it was yesterday. We did not have a detected case but we knew we had to prepare. This could have wiped us off the map. We stayed ahead of the curve. We had a lot of people run to the fire and I could never thank all of you enough.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO