Cole Tucker spotted with Pirates super fan Michael Keaton at SAG Awards

With baseball’s ongoing labor dispute, Pirates shortstop/outfielder Cole Tucker joined his girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

While schmoozing with Hollywood’s brightest stars, Tucker ran into a huge Pirates fan, Pittsburgh’s own Michael Keaton.

Pittsburgh Clothing Company posted a couple of photos of the Montour High School alum and Tucker interacting during the event, with Hudgens smiling in the background.

Keaton has been spotted at Pirates games throughout the years, even confronting a heckler during a game in Atlanta against the Braves in 2015.

The actor, who won best male actor in a television movie or limited series for “Dopesick” (a Hulu series about the rise of the opioid epidemic), has also been critical of the organization over the years.

Keaton was late walking on the stage to accept his award. His excuse? He was in the bathroom.

Sorry, quick trip to the men's room. It is packed, by the way.”

Things got serious after that, with Keaton dedicating his award to his nephew who died of drug addiction.

Hopefully soon, Tucker will be in Florida for Spring Training and Keaton along with all of us will be watching Pirates games soon.

Tucker played in 43 games for the Bucs in 2021, batting .222 with 36 hits, two home runs and 12 RBI.