Ex-primary school teacher to stand trial in October charged with kicking horse

A former primary school teacher will stand trial later this year charged with punching and kicking a horse.

Sarah Moulds is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, in November last year.

The 37-year-old was initially summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping a horse when it ran into the road.

Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at court (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Wearing a black top and a grey skirt, Moulds spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter a formal not guilty plea during a short hearing in front of Lincoln Crown Court Recorder Paul Mann QC on Monday.

At the time of the alleged incident, Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.

The footage of the alleged incident was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.

The animal charity described it at the time as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Moulds, of Somerby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, was granted unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 17.

