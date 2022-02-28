Serious Crash Shuts Down West Windsor Intersection, Police Say

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals following a Sunday night crash at a Mercer County intersection, authorities confirmed.

A Ford Taurus heading west on Princeton-Hightstown Road in West Windsor was attempting to turn left onto Clarkville Road while approaching a green traffic signal at Clarksville Road when it collided with an eastbound Honda Accord at the intersection just before 5 p.m., local police said.

The Taurus driver and front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries, while the back driver’s side passenger suffered a serious head injury, police said.

The Ford driver and passenger were taken to Penn Medicine at Princeton Hospital.

Meanwhile, the seriously injured passenger was taken to the trauma unit at Capital Health Fuld Campus.

The Accord driver was also taken to Capital Health Hopewell Campus for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Princeton-Highstown Road and Clarksville Road near WWPHS South were closed for about two hours.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer McQuade or Traffic Sgt. Loretucci of the West Windsor Police Dept. at 609-799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or send an email to McQuade@westwindsorpolice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.