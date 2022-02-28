Citigroup Executives Test Positive For COVID, Will Hold Virtual Event Wed

Carl Icahn suggested Russia's armed conflict with Ukraine is less significant to markets than inflation. "This market possibly is overreacting to what's going on in Ukraine," he told Fox Business Monday. The billionaire investor said inflation will eventually come to "haunt us," but admitted not knowing when.
BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China's embassy in the United States has warned its citizens in the country to pay close attention to their personal safety, citing a "worrying" security situation there. There is much "hatred" against China in the United States and many Asians face "malicious" attacks, seriously compromising...
The U.S. economy is growing again. Jobs are plentiful. But the American income divide continues to grow. Low-income Americans are worse off than during the pandemic recession when it comes to the money they spend on basic goods and services. The spike in the prices of food and energy makes it hard for these Americans to afford a decent living.
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
At a large Future Retail supermarket in Mumbai last week, workers were unloading hundreds of bright blue grocery crates belonging to India's biggest retailer Reliance. Prospective customers were turned back by security, disappointed at the closed state of the store that still carries the signage of Future's biggest brand, Big Bazaar, but which will likely soon be rebranded as a Reliance outlet.
Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday with financial stocks bearing the brunt for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a surge in oil prices boosted shares of energy companies. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading, with financials dropping 2.7% as...
Get ready for the $10 tube of toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year.
There is a prevailing assumption that, in the name of profit, shareholders don’t want their corporations to pay taxes. It’s easy to see how less taxes should mean more money in their pockets, but it turns out this is a common, yet understandable, misconception.
Contrary to this belief, shareholders (people who have invested money in a company in exchange for a share of the owndership) sometimes prefer their corporations to pay taxes to maximize cash flows. But, how can that be? Take common news stories about offshore tax schemes, creative tax planning and corporations reducing their taxes, for example. These...
The battered shares of Van Eck's Russia ETF have attracted a surge of trader interest and drawn comparisons to last year's so-called meme stock frenzy, as investors seek ways to capitalize on market gyrations caused by the Ukraine crisis. Designed to track the performance of the MVIS Russia Index, the...
A speech made last year by a Bayer executive mentioning that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are gene therapy is gaining traction on social media for the second time since it was initially posted online in October 2021. Stefan Oelrich, a member of the Board of Management of Bayer and head...
Members states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels from oil reserves, Japan's industry minister said, as the U.S. and its allies seek to cool oil prices soaring from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Half the volume will come from the United States, Koichi...
Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
Chinese traders are scaling back imports of Russian coal as they struggle to secure financing from state banks worried about potential sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, in early signs of supply disruption from the world's third-largest coal seller. Coal prices from other exporters Indonesia, Australia and South Africa have jumped...
Conventional wisdom would have us believe the journey to a long and healthy life begins with 10,000 steps. Each and every day. For those living a more sedentary lifestyle, it's a goal that can take some effort to maintain. We've also known for some time it's also almost certainly wrong.
