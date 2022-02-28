March Madness…Something for everyone at the Gardens

Some might call it madness. Driving across a frozen Lake Superior; skiing or biking or walking across that same ice-covered water. Madness it sounds like, indeed. In fact, it’s the kind of madness that’s just what the doctor ordered this time of year. Amazing what 1,000 luminaries beneath a winter sky atop a frozen lake can do for a person’s mindset about ice. Incredible what a free trip to the island and back can do, as well. Of course that island is just as snowy and cold as the mainland; it’s also flatter, there’s not much open, and you gotta bring your woolies instead of a beach blanket, but did I mention it’s free? This is the only way many locals can afford to do it. As the saying goes of the rich and poor getting the same amount of ice, “The rich get their ice in the summer and the poor get theirs in the winter.” We make do. And so we wait for the ice road because pocketbooks allow. It’s a certain freedom, too, for the island dwellers and the mainlanders, both; and one which considerably lessens the winter madness, at least temporarily.

