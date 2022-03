Public transport fares will be frozen in Northern Ireland, due to the spiralling cost of living.Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that fares on public transport in Northern Ireland will be frozen, amid concerns about growing pressures on households.She said that she hoped that the move would help reduce the impact of inflation on families.In a statement, Ms Mallon said: “As Minister for Infrastructure, I have taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network at this time to ensure that our citizens who rely on public transport will not face additional pressures on their cost of travel...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO