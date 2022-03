U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, was one of only 3 U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday. The bill demanded an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and backed additional sanctions against Russia, while calling for “coordination with United States allies and partners, to fully isolate the Putin regime economically for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.”

