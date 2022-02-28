ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Breaks Out At Home Attached To Strip Mall In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
A house was heavily damaged by an early morning fire in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department

A house attached to the rear of a strip mall was heavily damaged during an early-morning fire in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out at 2 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28 at 172 Main St., in Norwalk.

Responding firefighters encountered heavy smoke pushing from the attic of the two-story home located in the rear of the strip mall on the corner of Main and Center Avenue, said Deputy Chief Edward Prescott of the Norwalk Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly advanced a hose line to the attic, ventilated the roof, and extinguish a mattress fire that had extended to the contents of the room, he said.

Two occupants that were home at the time of the fire were able to flee the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire, which heavily damaged the home making it unfit for occupancy, was extinguished by 3:15 a.m., Prescott said.

Fire inspector Bryan Scully is investigating the cause of the fire.

The two residents are staying with friends until repairs can be made.

