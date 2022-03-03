ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Factbox: Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4484fZ_0eRHObsk00
Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/

March 3 (Reuters) - Companies have limited, put on hold or exited business activities in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Below is a list of companies that have taken action or are considering it. Follow links for full stories:

AUTOMAKERS

The world's vehicle manufacturers have taken measures ranging from Mercedes-Benz Group's plans to spin-off its stake in Russia's Kamaz, to GM and luxury car makers such as Jaguar halting exports there. Ford, Renault, BMW and AB Volvo are suspending some production in Russia.

-Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE), including cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz .

-Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGn.DE).

-General Motors (GM.N) and Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST).

-British luxury car makers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin (AML.L).

-Truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST), a separate group from Volvo Cars.

-French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA).

-U.S. motor-bike Harley-Davidson .

-Ford (F.N).

-Germany's BMW .

-Among Japanese automakers, Toyota (7203.T), Mazda (7261.T) Honda (7267.T) , and Mitsubishi (7211.T).

AVIATION

Airbus and Boeing are suspending shipments of parts to Russia, while AerCap Holdings has ceased leasing activity with Russian airlines.

-Airbus (AIR.PA)

and U.S. plane-maker Boeing (BA.N)

-The world's biggest aircraft leasing company, AerCap Holdings (AER.N).

-Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) Technik unit, which provides maintenance.

BANKS

Some banks are beginning to wind down relations with Russian banks and funds.

-Global bank HSBC (HSBA.L).

-Nordic lender Nordea (NDAFI.HE).

-Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) (RBIV.VI) is looking into leaving Russia, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A spokesperson said RBI had no plans to quit Russia. read more

-Dubai's Mashreqbank (MASB.DU).

-ING Groep (INGA.AS) .

ENERGY

Several oil majors say they will divest from Russian projects, among other curbs on exposure.

-BP and Shell (SHEL.L).

-France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA).

-Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR.OL).

-Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO).

-Exxon Mobil (XOM.N).

-Italian energy group Eni .

-Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI).

-Centrica (CNA.L).

-German turbine maker Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE).

-Global commodities trader Trafigura.

-German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) and its controlling shareholder Fortum (FORTUM.HE).

-Technip Energies (TE.PA).

FILM AND TELEVISION

Some Hollywood studios suspended new film releases, while Netflix has paused future projects and acquisitions.

-Disney (DIS.N), Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment [nL1N2V400V]

-Netflix

INDUSTRIALS

Actions range from suspending operations to halting new orders and deliveries.

-Swedish engineering group Sandvik (SAND.ST).

-Atlas Copco .

-Metso Outotec (MOCORP.HE).

-Norsk Hydro .

-Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

-Swiss engineering and automation group ABB (ABBN.S) .

-The world's second-biggest building materials supplier, CRH, .

LOGISTICS

Major shipping and parcel services have stopped most of their cargo to and from Russia.

-U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) and FedEx Corp (FDX.N).

-The three biggest container lines, MSC, Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and CMA CGM.

-Germany's Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE).

-Deutsche Post .

-Kuehne und Nagel (KNIN.S).

-Oil tanker company Frontline (FRO.OL) is unlikely to transport Russian crude oil, the company's chief executive told Norway's E24 business news website. read more

FASHION

Sportswear companies pulled from partnerships in Russia and limited future sales.

-Adidas (ADSGn.DE).

-Nike .

-Puma (PUMG.DE).

-H&M (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer.

TECHNOLOGY

Big players limited access of Russian media to their platforms and some pared back product sales.

-Apple (AAPL.O).

-Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google.

-Microsoft (MSFT.O).

-Business software giants Oracle (ORCL.N) and SAP (SAPG.DE)

-Laptop maker Dell (DELL.N).

-Business software maker Atlassian Corp (TEAM.O).

- Tietoevry (TIETO.HE)

TELECOMS

Ericsson and Nokia stop deliveries to Russia.

-Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST).

-Nokia (NOKIA.HE).

OTHER SECTORS

-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres (TYRES.HE).

-Finnish chemical company Kemira (KEMIRA.HE).

-Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux .

- Finnish Forestry firm Stora Enso (STERV.HE).

-Spotify (SPOT.N).

- YIT (YIT.HE)

Compiled by Boleslaw Lasocki, Alexander Kloss, Valentine Baldassari and Izabela Niemiec; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Rosneft#Volvo Cars#Ukraine#Mercedes Benz Group#Kamaz#Gm#Ford#Ab Volvo#Daimler Truck#Russian#General Motors#British#Jaguar Land Rover#French#Harley Davidson#Japanese#Toyota#Honda#Mitsubishi
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia now has right to build military bases in eastern Ukraine - treaties

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions under treaties signed by President Vladimir Putin with their separatist leaders. Putin on Monday officially recognised the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy