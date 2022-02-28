ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

5 Tech Trends From F1's Barcelona Test

Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat technical insights were spotted over F1's 3 day Barcelona...

au.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

If you look at Google’s trend graph for ‘porpoising’, there’s a very steep incline between the past week and the week before. Nobody was interested in the car-bouncing phenomenon named after the dolphin-like marine mammal until Formula 1’s 2022 cars broke cover – thus turning the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's main straight into a bigger porpoise exhibition than SeaWorld.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

Kevin Turner is Autosport’s Chief Editor. While studying History at the University of York, Kevin began covering UK club events as a freelance reporter for Autosport and Motorsport News. He joined the Autosport staff as Editorial Assistant on the magazine in 2006, winning what is now known as the Motorsport UK Young Journalist of the Year Award. He became National Editor in 2008 and over the next few seasons covered a range of international events, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as the British Touring Car Championship and British GT. Kevin became Features Editor before switching to edit Motorsport News in 2014.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Will Verstappen be a Red Bull Formula 1 'lifer'?

News of Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull Formula 1 contract reportedly worth around €50m per year may have come as no surprise - but its duration is the big talking point. In what is understood to be one of the longest contract arrangements in F1 history, Verstappen has committed to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season. His previous contract ran until the end of 2023, but five years have been added on top, making it a seven-year deal. Putting that into context, the next-longest agreement on the grid, which belongs to Lando Norris, only runs to the end of 2025.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rins: Why Suzuki can’t relax despite strong Qatar MotoGP form

Rins ended the opening day of practice at the Qatar GP fastest of all after topping a tight FP2 with a 1m53.432s, with team-mate Joan Mir in third. After a tough 2021 campaign blighted by a lack of development on the bike, Rins only managed one podium in a crash-strewn year while Mir couldn’t defend his title in third in the standings.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Barcelona Test#F1#Red Bull#Sidepods#Formula 1
Motorsport.com

How Audi took the Dakar by storm with its hybrid game-changer

Julius Seebach admits he had a lump in his throat when Audi’s ground-breaking RS Q e-tron off-roader rolled away from the startline at the Dakar Rally in January. “Stephane Peterhansel was the first to start as he was the winner last year [in a Mini JCW buggy],” explains the managing director of Audi Sport, “and it was a very emotional moment given the car had only been finished just two hours beforehand.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 “were ignored”

On Saturday morning Haas announced it had terminated its title sponsorship with Russian chemical giant Uralkali, with Mazepin – whose father owns Uralkali – losing his drive for the 2022 season. This came as a response to Russia’s widely condemned invasion of Ukraine last week, with countries worldwide...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

Miami, FLORIDA – March [01], 2022: duPont Publishing, Inc. (d/b/a “duPont Registry”), a Motorsport Network company, today announced that it has closed a Series A round of financing, led by a strategic investor, Victor M. Gómez, III. Mr. Gómez is the founder of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, LLC, one of the largest luxury car dealer networks in the Americas, who has operated authorized dealerships for brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Maserati, Land Rover, and Jaguar, among others.
BUSINESS
Motorsport.com

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

MotoGP Unlimited is the two-wheeled World Championship’s hopes at snaring a new audience and repositioning itself in the mainstream having seen the success Formula 1 has had with Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Until very recently, little was known about MotoGP Unlimited – its name only revealed to the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

G-Drive team principal Roman Rusinov has announced on Instagram he is refusing to accept the conditions laid down by the FIA for the participation of Russian competitors in international motorsport following the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month. Rusinov said in the short statement he would “not put my...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo for this year following a five-season stint at Mercedes, where he scored 10 race wins and helped the team win the constructors’ championship every year. Mercedes opted to promote junior driver George Russell into the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2022, leaving Bottas to agree...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hadjar stays top on final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing

The 17-year-old Frenchman, who finished fifth in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship, set a 1m47.247s during the morning session to top the timesheets. Hadjar had gone quickest on Thursday with a marginally slower time of 1m47.516s, his chart-topping effort also coming in the morning session. The last day of...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue

During the first extended runs of the new cars designed under the revised technical regulations for 2022, all teams found their cars were bouncing along the straight when at high speed due to the new ground effect requirements. The issue proved uncomfortable for drivers and caused a number of teams...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Krack: Aston must convince Vettel of its potential for new F1 deal

Krack started work at Aston Martin this week after serving out his notice with BMW, his previous employer. The team is undergoing a management restructuring while also building a new campus adjacent to the existing factory. Krack worked closely with Vettel when he first arrived in F1 with BMW Sauber...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo “not on real limit” of Yamaha MotoGP bike in Qatar

Quartararo has spent the winter complaining about the lack of development Yamaha has made with its engine, with its top speed deficit from last year remaining. On Friday in Qatar, Quartararo was last on the speed traps and is over 10km/h slower than practice pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki – which has an inline four-cylinder engine like the Yamaha.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

McLaren reckons F1 teams will solve porpoising headache early on

F1 squads were caught on the hop in the first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain last week with the way the new ground effect cars bounced down the straights. It was caused by a return of the ‘porpoising’ phenomenon that was experienced in the early 1980s ground effect era.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Miami's Brand New IKONICK Supercar Collection!

Welcome to IKONICK The Collection! In the most incredible style, this private garage houses the car collection of Barry Skolnick, featuring 100 cars from the brand new Apollo IE and Senna GTR to a trio of the 3 Porsche supercars in Gulf liveries - 918 Spyder, Carrera GT and 959. Join me for a walkaround tour of the gallery featuring the cars and artworks, with over 100 cars spread through 4 rooms including the hypercar display, Ferrari and Porsche rooms and the classics and resto-mods as well. There's a lot to see with many of the greatest modern hypercars; the likes of the LaFerrari, Enzo, P1, Senna, Senna GTR, MC12, 918 Spyder and so much more. In fact there are 4 Weissach package 918s, 3 959s, 2 P1s, 2 carbon Sennas and so much to discover as we travel around. Some rare highlights including the MC12 Corsa coversion, the Saleen S7 Twin Turbo and the Ford GTX1.
MIAMI, FL
Motorsport.com

F1 drivers confident of adjusting to reduced visibility in 2022 cars

The F1 field got a first chance to properly sample the new cars over three days in Barcelona last week following the overhaul of the technical regulations. The revised aerodynamic designs are set to make it easier for cars to follow each other closely, leading to more on-track action and overtaking.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell

On Thursday evening ahead of the 2022 season beginning with the Qatar Grand Prix, Motorsport.com reported that Bagnaia and factory Ducati teammate Jack Miller had gone back to a 2021-spec engine. In testing in Malaysia Ducati brought three different specification of engine for Bagnaia to test: a 2021, a 2021...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alpine encouraged by new Renault F1 power unit performance

Ahead of the 2022 season, Renault has completely reworked its F1 engine – which has included adopting the split turbo solution that was pioneered by Mercedes all the way back in 2014. As well as delivering progress on the power front, Alpine is hoping that the improved packaging will...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hazelwood apologised for cool-down lap crash

The pair were squabbling over last place at the end of today's wet weather-affected 300-kilometre race when, after crossing taking the chequered flag, they made contact at Turn 1. A somewhat heated exchange between the pair in the sand trap followed after Hazelwood ran over to Winterbottom's car to apologise...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy