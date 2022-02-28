5 Tech Trends From F1's Barcelona Test

Miami, FLORIDA – March [01], 2022: duPont Publishing, Inc. (d/b/a “duPont Registry”), a Motorsport Network company, today announced that it has closed a Series A round of financing, led by a strategic investor, Victor M. Gómez, III. Mr. Gómez is the founder of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, LLC, one of the largest luxury car dealer networks in the Americas, who has operated authorized dealerships for brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Maserati, Land Rover, and Jaguar, among others.
