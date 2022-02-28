ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Masks on school buses: Why it’s now optional for some students in Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ml2Lv_0eRHMdZm00

Some students no longer have to wear masks on the school bus, while others still do. It all depends on whose guidelines their school district is following: the Centers for Disease Control or the Transportation Security Administration.

Center Grove Community School Corporation and Avon Community School Corporation both sent out messages to families to say masks would no longer be required on buses starting on Monday, February 28.

The districts say the decision was made in conjunction with the CDC removing the mask requirement for bus riders on Friday, Feb. 25.

From the CDC:

Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Meanwhile, some Indiana students are still required to wear masks on the school bus, because their school district is adhering to a federal TSA mandate.

From the TSA:

Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.

On the morning of Monday, Feb. 28, students at Indianapolis Public Schools had to wear masks on the bus as mandated by the TSA.

Later that day, IPS told FOX59 it would instead be following the CDC’s guidelines. A spokesperson said, “effective immediately and in accordance with the CDC, face masks are no longer required on IPS school buses.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indiana reports 484 new cases, 34 additional deaths as hospitalizations fall below 700

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 484 new COVID-19 cases along with 34 deaths in its latest update as hospitalizations fell below 700 statewide. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 5.2%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

COVID floor in IU Methodist down to one COVID patient

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plummeted to just a fraction of what they used to be since the peak of the Omicron surge in January. The B7 floor in IU Methodist used to just be a dedicated COVID floor, now there is only one COVID patient in all 24 of the beds. “Between […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Avon, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Avon, IN
Education
State
Indiana State
Avon, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
City
Avon, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

Georgia Police Department details involvement in missing Carmel woman case

CARMEL. Ind. — As multiple agencies continue their search for a missing Carmel woman, we are learning more details about how a police department in Georgia got involved. The search continues for Ciera Breland (Locklair), with her husband Xavier considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance. On Friday, we spoke with Deb […]
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Systems#Cdc#Tsa#Omicron#Ips#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers send campus free speech bill to governor

A bill that doubles down on free speech rights at Indiana’s public colleges and universities is headed to the governor’s desk after lawmakers gave their final vote of approval Thursday. The proposal, authored by Republican Rep. Jack Jordan of Bremen, aims to codify the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents into Indiana law, which Jordan said should guide college campus policies and ensure that free speech applies equally for all students. Colleges can still restrict the “reasonable time, place and manner” of free speech, however. Jordan said that means that while free speech is allowed, the time can be restricted.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Drivers urged to exercise safety around construction crews

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are urging drivers to exercise safety around construction crews as workers fill potholes across the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and AFSCME Local 725 to highlight the vulnerable conditions of street maintenance work. So far this week, DPW crews have worked 10-hour shifts, averaging […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

End nears for Indiana legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are close to wrapping up the 2022 legislative session and expect to finish their work sometime next week. Lawmakers have sent many bills to the governor’s desk, while others are still waiting for a final vote. One of those is the bill that would allow many Hoosiers age 18 and older […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Tornado warnings issued overnight in parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in central Indiana early Sunday morning around 3am. For the latest look at tornado watches and warnings click here. FOX59 is checking with Hamilton and Madison Co. emergency management teams to check if there was any significant damage from the strong line of storms. This is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FBI assisting in case of missing Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities are now assisting in the case of a missing Carmel woman. The FBI Indianapolis and Atlanta, Georgia offices are offering assistance in the search for Ciera Breland (Locklair). On Wednesday, Carmel police named her husband a person of interest in connection to the disappearance. Police are looking to question Xavier […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Whiteland HS evacuated over bomb threat

WHITELAND, Ind. – Officials evacuated Whiteland High School Friday morning after a bomb threat. The district said the evacuation happened around 11:30 a.m. Police were searching the building with bomb-sniffing dogs. At this point, they have not found anything dangerous. “We hope to get students and staff back in the building as soon as we […]
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Parking meter rates to increase downtown and in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Qasim Farid lives downtown and often parks at a meter. “I would say three times a week I do feed the meter,” Qasim said, exiting his truck at noon on Mass Ave downtown. When ParkIndy raises the hourly fee at parking meters throughout downtown and in Broad Ripple on April 1 from $1.50 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis McDonald’s location briefly closes after cockroaches found during inspection

INDIANAPOLIS — An inspection of an Indianapolis McDonald’s location resulted in the health inspector briefly shutting down the location. On Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department inspected the McDonald’s location at 4545 West 38th Street after a complaint of cockroaches and fruit flies. This restaurant is infested with roaches and fruit flies. If you […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy