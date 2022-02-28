Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Just thirty miles or so south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California rests the Salton Sea. Located in the middle of the desert, the infamously polluted lake was formed in 1905 when floodwater spilled from the Colorado River into an irrigation canal and made its way to the Salton Sink, a large basin where the water still sits today. The accidental swimming hole became a tourist destination in the years that followed, but today, the air is poisonous, and the water is exceptionally foul because chemicals from farms settled into the salt bed and got into the water. Choking dust from the swirling desert winds doesn't help, either.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO