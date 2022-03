PTEN plans to add ten more drilling rigs and a frac spread in Q1 2022. Patterson-UTI Energy's (PTEN) confidence in the drilling activity improvement has been quite apparent over the past couple of quarters. As the energy price strengthens, more Tier 1 drilling rigs and frac spread will be added in 2022. The topline will improve from higher volume and increasing leading-edge day rates for the ESG-compliant equipment. Beyond 2022, the company expects to benefit from its current lithium battery management systems investment. As the financial performance improved, the company increased its dividend in early 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO