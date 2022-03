1. Your Chances of Winning Big are Itty Bitty. You might not be surprised to learn that you’re more likely to get elected to Congress than to strike it rich in the lottery. According to Powerball, the odds of winning any prize are about one in 25, but the chances of winning the big money jackpot are less than one in 292 million. With Mega Millions, the odds are even worse: less than one in 302 million for the jackpot. Still, the allure of a multimillion-dollar jackpot tempts. Who hasn’t fantasized about how they’d spend the money? (At least, what’s left after you pay the taxes.) And so the tickets keep selling.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO