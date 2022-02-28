ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds DOE Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $9.5 Billion Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company'), focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems, applauds the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) establishment...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Green Energy#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Technologies#Doe
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Grist

Water under the solar panel

It’s Monday, February 28, and an agricultural community in California has an innovative plan to conserve water and generate clean energy. In a bid to address California’s severe water crisis and its growing demand for renewable energy, a new project in the San Joaquin Valley seeks to install solar panels across the tops of irrigation canals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon to spend $400M on Wyoming carbon capture expansion

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Rival fuel makers unite in opposing Biden’s push for electric vehicles

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The gasoline industry and alternative fuel makers, frequent foes, put aside their differences to challenge a Biden administration rule imposing limits on automobile greenhouse-gas emissions. Renewable fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Climate change won’t wait for future innovation — we need action now

Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
ENVIRONMENT
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Times

Democrats cash in on climate change with big investments in fossil fuels

Some of Congress’ most passionate advocates for tackling climate change have a different green issue when it comes to fossil fuel markets: money. With sharp rises in energy costs in recent months, several Democrats in Congress or their spouses have made financial investments in energy companies with large fossil fuel portfolios, according to financial disclosures reviewed by The Washington Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy