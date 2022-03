In July 2021, the world watched as Sir Richard Branson launched into space—or at least to the edge of it—in Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo spaceplane. Now it's your turn. The private spaceflight company, which was founded by Branson, has just opened bookings for suborbital flights to the general public. The cost of a ticket? A casual $450,000. That purchase gets you a 90-minute, rocket-powered flight to an altitude of 50-plus miles, where you'll hang in weightlessness for a few minutes before returning to Virgin Galactic's Spaceport America in New Mexico.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO