Kyler Murray's agent: 'He absolutely wants to be the Cardinals long-term QB,' mentions new deal sent to the team

Kyler Murray is making the Cardinals organization and the rest of the NFL know that he deserves to be paid as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

In a statement released through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, the former No. 1 overall pick is asking the Cardinals for a new deal and sent them a detailed contract proposal telling them exactly what he's looking for. However, there were no details of exactly what Murray's demands are.

In the statement, Burkhardt says that Murray wants to be the Cardinals' long-term option at quarterback and that he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl. In order to achieve this, Murray says it will take a commitment from both he and the Cardinals organization to come to some sort of agreement on a new deal.

Murray's statement also mentions how he's transcended the franchise into new heights, winning three or more games every year that he has been at the helm of the team.

“He absolutely wants to be your long-term quarterback,” the statement said. “He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl. Achieving both goals will take incredible commitment from himself and the entire organization."

The two-time Pro Bowler has voiced his frustrations with the Cardinals organizations. The franchise is just as frustrated with their star, giving out hints through reporters about their disgruntlement. Things really came to a head when Murray scrubbed his Instagram of any Cardinals-related photos. The franchise followed Murray's actions and scrubbed their own social media accounts of any photos of their star quarterback.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement says. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

Murray will be in the fourth year of a five-year deal, with the last year being a team option which I'm sure they will exercise.

While the statement pretty much tells us that Murray wants to get paid, whether he and the Cardnials organization can come to an agreement remains to be seen.

