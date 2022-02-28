ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kepa’s Miss Universe girlfriend Andrea posts loving message to ‘beautiful soul’ Chelsea keeper after Carabao Cup howler

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

KEPA ARRIZABALAGA'S Miss Universe girlfriend Andrea Martinez was quick to show her support after his Carabao Cup final gaffe.

The Chelsea goalkeeper blazed the decisive penalty over the bar in Sunday's 11-10 penalty shootout defeat against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38863i_0eRHKL6400
Andrea was cheering Kepa on from the stands at Wembey Credit: Instagram @andrea.martinezf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUntC_0eRHKL6400
Andrea headed to Wembley wearing a Chelsea goalkeeper shirt with her boyfriend's name and number Credit: Instagram @andrea.martinezf

Kepa went public with the Miss Universe Spain 2020 winner earlier this month, but the pair had been quietly dating for some time beforehand.

And the 29-year-old stunner Andrea was quick to show her support for Kepa after his howler, having been in the stands at Wembley to watch him in action.

Kepa was brought on late on specifically for the penalty shootout, but after failing to save 11 Liverpool efforts he handed Jurgen Klopp and Co the trophy after missing his own spot-kick.

But the supportive Andrea wrote on Instagram: "One of the things I've learnt when I was a basketball player was that a team is always a team. There are no heroes, there are no villains.

"In my personal opinion this is a very unfair situation and I'm not just talking about today.

"Real supporters must show the love today, not just when we win.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8PFw_0eRHKL6400
Andrea posted an inspirational message to Instagram after the game Credit: Instagram @andrea.martinezf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZj4V_0eRHKL6400
Kepa's girlfriend Andrea won Miss Universe Spain in her native country back in 2020 Credit: Instagram @andrea.martinezf

"@kepaarrizabalaga we are so proud of you, as a goalkeeper and even more as a person.

"Humble, brilliant, kind, generous, intelligent, hard worker, talented and the most beautiful soul I've ever met.

"This is just the small line of a huge book. Let's go my boy, let's go guys. Love you."

Brunette Andrea travelled to Wembley donning a Chelsea goalkeeper shirt with her boyfriend's name on the back.

She is also a former basketball star who represented her country at U15 level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOfnh_0eRHKL6400
Kepa went public with the stunning Andrea earlier this month Credit: Instagram @andrea.martinezf

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Kepa Arrizabalaga S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy