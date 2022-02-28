ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4oyD_0eRHKIRt00

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Celtics signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Not to be confused with the former NFL MVP quarterback and Boston College alum, this Matt Ryan is a six-foot-seven sharpshooter for the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.

Ryan's averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Grand Rapids; he's shooting 42.6 percent from the field, including taking 9.7 threes per contest and converting them at a 38.7 percent clip.

Interestingly enough, the head coach of Grand Rapids Gold is former Celtic Jason Terry. It's also the G League team Isaiah Thomas is playing on.

Ryan also played for Team USA in February's qualifying games for the FIBA World Cup. On Sunday, he had 12 points, going 4/10 from long range, helping the U.S. beat previously undefeated Mexico.

His signing fills the Celtics' opening for a two-way roster spot that became vacant when they converted Sam Hauser's deal to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season.

Boston has one standard roster spot open after signing Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts last week to meet the 14-player minimum.

Further Reading

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says LeBron James Will Never Be On The Same Level For The Lakers As Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, And Elgin Baylor: "He’s a Cleveland Cavalier.”

Despite winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, LeBron James isn't on the best terms with the team's faithful. Amid a tumultuous season, the King has struggled to lead this team to compete as they did in 2020 and to some extent in 2021. This season,...
NBA
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving makes historic move by hiring stepmom as agent

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving helped make history. The point guard hired his stepmother, Shetellia Riley as his new agent. Riley is reportedly the only black woman currently representing an NBA player. NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted the news Thursday afternoon. Irving hasn’t had a professional representative since he fired...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Jason Terry
Person
Malik Fitts
Person
Isaiah Thomas
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Mvp#The Denver Nuggets#Grand Rapids Gold#Team Usa
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones might not be releasing Amari Cooper after all

The Dallas Cowboys made some shocking news when it was announced that the franchise was likely parting ways with star receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper, 27, would free up a fair amount of cap space for Dallas were he to be released or traded. However, the latest news out of Dallas suggests that owner Jerry Jones might not be releasing Cooper after all, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Sports
Boston College
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
233
Followers
94
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy