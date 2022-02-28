Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Celtics signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Not to be confused with the former NFL MVP quarterback and Boston College alum, this Matt Ryan is a six-foot-seven sharpshooter for the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.

Ryan's averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Grand Rapids; he's shooting 42.6 percent from the field, including taking 9.7 threes per contest and converting them at a 38.7 percent clip.

Interestingly enough, the head coach of Grand Rapids Gold is former Celtic Jason Terry. It's also the G League team Isaiah Thomas is playing on.

Ryan also played for Team USA in February's qualifying games for the FIBA World Cup. On Sunday, he had 12 points, going 4/10 from long range, helping the U.S. beat previously undefeated Mexico.

His signing fills the Celtics' opening for a two-way roster spot that became vacant when they converted Sam Hauser's deal to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season.

Boston has one standard roster spot open after signing Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts last week to meet the 14-player minimum.

