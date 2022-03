Montgomery County dedicated a new pedestrian underpass beneath Rockville Pike (Route 355) at the Medical Center Metro station Friday in honor of a former county official. The walkway allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross beneath the busy road between the Metro station and National Institutes of Health on one side and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — Montgomery’s two largest employers — on the other. Before the pandemic, about 7,000 people crossed the road daily, county officials said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO