I equate playing golf with playing chess--knowing HOW to play does NOT mean you'll be good at it. Case in point: ME. I know how to play both, but it takes the kind of time I have not devoted in order to be any kind of a threat on the links or the chessboard. I can fare pretty well at the driving range--that whole "keep your eye on the ball" thing works; I point that out because it DOESN'T work when I try to play baseball. Yikes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO