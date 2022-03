As The Matrix brings to light, oftentimes the line between reality and fantasy can become blurred these days. In terms of filmmaking, that’s especially true when it comes to high-flying stunts. Of course, when the audience is watching the movie, the goal is for us to be fully immersed in the experience, but with practical filmmaking being less popular these days, it’s important to highlight when it does happen. SO for those who didn't know, in The Matrix: Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss straight up jumped off a building.

